RHOA Star Porsha Williams Shares Adorable Video of 8-Week-Old Daughter Pilar Getting a Bath

It’s baby’s bath time!

New mom Porsha Williams shared a sweet video of her baby daughter Pilar Jhena, whom she welcomed March with fiancé Dennis McKinley, during the little one’s “bath time” on Friday.

In the video, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 37, can be heard saying “Awww, I’m loving bath time,” as the baby girl enjoys her bath.

“Pj is enjoying her bath time with mommy, grandma & great grandma & TitiLo,” Williams captioned the adorable clip.

Williams’ RHOA pals commented on the post to share their love for baby Pilar. “What a baby doll,” former costar Phaedra Parks wrote, while Cynthia Bailey chimed in, “Omg! So cute.”

Earlier this week, Williams exclusively shared the first photos of Pilar with PEOPLE.

In one cute image, the reality star and her fiancé cozy up to one another while Williams cradles her daughter, who appears to be taking a nap, in her arms. In the sweet snapshot, the family of three are all wearing white outfits, with the couple’s baby girl sporting a white onesie with a matching bow on her head.

Opening up about how she’s adjusting to being a new mom, Williams told PEOPLE last month she’s “just so happy.”

“[Pilar is] everything I ever wanted and I still can’t believe she’s here,” the reality star shared.

While Williams said life has “been really really good” since welcoming her baby girl, there was some chaos leading up to Pilar’s arrival — much of which was captured on Williams’ new three-episode spinoff series, The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Porsha’s Having a Baby.

Williams delivered her baby girl a week before her due date, via Cesarean section. “A lot of people think that C-sections are easy — an easier way to give birth. But I assure you, it is full, serious surgery. It was difficult!” she told PEOPLE.

Adding to Williams’ struggles was the fact that her body didn’t produce enough milk for her to breastfeed — an experience she called “the hardest part” of new motherhood.

“Once she got here and you’re looking at your daughter, you want to give her the world,” Williams said. “You want her to have everything that’s the best for her. So it was really difficult for me to come to the realization that I couldn’t pump enough milk for her.”

Despite the bumps along the way, all is well now with “Baby PJ,” who looks just like her father. “She might as well have been named Denisha because she looks like her dad,” Williams said. “She kind of looks like me from the profile but then on, she looks like her dad. Like a super-cute little chubby [version] of her dad.”