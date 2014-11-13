Poppy Montgomery Welcomes Son Gus Monroe

The Unforgettable star welcomed her third child on Tuesday, Nov. 11, her rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively

Bring on the blue bouquets: Poppy Montgomery is a mom again!

The Unforgettable star welcomed her third child on Tuesday, Nov. 11 in Los Angeles, her rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

Son Gus Monroe Deveraux Sanford, who weighed 7 lbs., 4 oz. and measured 20.5 inches long, joins Montgomery and husband Shawn Sanford‘s daughter Violet Grace, 19 months.

Montgomery, 42, is also mom to son Jackson, 6½, from her previous relationship, while Sanford is father to son Braydon, 9, and daughter Haley, 11, from his previous marriage.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome baby Gus into our family. We will be forever grateful for his healthy and happy arrival,” the Microsoft executive tells PEOPLE. “His brothers and sisters cannot wait for him to be home even though we keep reminding them that baby Gus is not a toy.”

After keeping her pregnancy under wraps for six months, the actress revealed in July that she was expecting a baby boy — and was ready to start reaping the benefits.

“I’m hoping to get all of the privileges now of a real pregnant person,” she joked. “I want to be respected and given lots of royal treatment.”

But the PEOPLE.com blogger‘s biggest worry: deciding on a moniker for her newest arrival.

“A name. THE name. The name that my unborn son will carry with him for the rest of his life. What if I mess it up?” she wrote.

— Anya Leon with reporting by Janine Rayford Rubenstein