Politician's Son Hilariously Interrupts Mom's Live Interview to Show Off Phallic Carrot

Working from home isn't always easy — just ask New Zealand's minister for social development, Carmel Sepuloni.

In a hilariously relatable moment, Sepuloni was participating in a Zoom interview with Radio Samoa this week when her son crashed the live broadcast in order to show her a carrot that looked more like a body part than a vegetable.

A video of the gaffe, tweeted out by Sepuloni, shows the politician in the middle of a discussion about social services when she noticed that her child had rushed into the room.

"Hang on a second, my son's just in the room," she said in the clip.

But before she could address her son, the young boy held up an unusual carrot for his mother and grins. Realizing what the vegetable looked like, Sepuloni then tried to take it out of her son's hand, and the interviewer chuckled off-camera.

"That moment when you're doing a LIVE interview via Zoom & your son walks into the room shouting & holding a deformed carrot shaped like a male body part 🙄🤦🏽‍♀️," Sepuloni wrote on Twitter. "Yes, we were almost wrestling over a carrot on camera, and yes, I'm laughing about it now but wasn't at the time! 🥴."

Looking back, Sepuloni said she can see the humor in the encounter and gave a shout-out to all the other parents who may be in a similar situation.

"A big up's to all our parents working from home and parenting at the same time — I see you!" she tweeted in another note. "Note to self: I will never buy the odd shaped carrot pack again. 🙅🏽‍♀️🥕."

Many of Sepuloni's followers were amused by her son's surprise appearance in the interview, leaving comments of support for the mom after the goof made it on air.

"I love that family life was right there Carmel in that moment and your beautiful son's playfulness brought a bright light of laughter in Covid lockdown. Children are awesome," one Twitter user wrote.

"This is so funny thanks for sharing the lived realities of working from home cos of covid," another tweeted. "That carrot tho bahahaha I love this so much yay for you yay for your son."

Sepuloni is the first person of Tongan descent to serve in the New Zealand Parliament. She was first elected into parliament as a member of the Labour Party in 2008, and was sworn into her current role in 2020.