Police Warn Parents Against Popular Back-to-School Trend on Social Media

"Less is better," said Deputy Sheriff Tim Creighton of the McHenry County Sheriff's Office when advising parents against sharing their child's information online

By
Published on September 22, 2022 06:56 PM
Classroom without children at school's out. The desks are in rows and you can read the names of the children on the front of the desks drawn in multicolour. Photo was taken in elementary school in Quebec Canada.
Photo: Getty

With the new school year in full swing, police are warning parents about a popular first-day-of-school trend on social media.

Officers are urging parents not to share critical and private information about their children when posting beginning-of-the-year photos.

Oftentimes, these photos feature a child holding a festive sign that reveals the child's school, grade, teacher, and details about them such as favorite food and color, as well as their age.

"We're not saying not to share," Deputy Sheriff Tim Creighton of the McHenry County Sheriff's Office said in an interview with Fox News Digital.

But all too often he sees parents on his own social media feeds "sharing way too much information."

"Less is better," he continued. "Your close friends and family know the important details about your kids, such as the town they live in, the school they go to, their full name. Strangers don't need to know that."

The Sheriff's Office, located in Woodstock, Illinois, recently posted an example of what parents should and shouldn't post about their child's new school year.

Resharing a snap from last year that shows Creightonholding a mock "My 1st Day of School" sign, the sheriff's office blurred out some of his made-up information like teacher name and grade.

"It's that time of year! Don't give predators, scammers, or thieves information that can be used to harm your children, family, or finances," the Sheriff's Office captioned the post, which has nearly 600 shares and more than 300 likes.

RELATED VIDEO: 'Heartbroken' Parents Share Warning After 13-Year-Old Son Dies of Severe Asthma Attack

The original post, which dates back to August 2021, says, "Back to school photos are filling social media feeds everywhere, often revealing personal information about your child. This information - school name, classroom, grade, age, etc. - can all be used by predators, scammers, and other people looking to endanger your child, family, or finances."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

It adds, "No matter your privacy settings or friends list, it's best to keep personal information on the internet to the bare minimum."

The post discouraged parents from posting their child's school name, age, teacher's name and grade, and other personal information that could be used as a password or security question.

Related Articles
Allison Rice Shooting. https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1474444059593301&set=a.440217933015924
Louisiana State University Student Shot and Killed in Car in Baton Rouge
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock (13372544a) In this undated photo released by the Alameda County Sheriff's Office is Devin Williams Jr. Authorities say they are seeking Williams, a deputy with the Alameda County Sheriff's Office, in connection with the slaying of two people in Dublin, Calif., early . He is considered to be armed and dangerous Sheriff's Deputy Homicide Suspect, United States - 07 Sep 2022
Calif. Deputy Turns Himself in for the Slaying of Couple in Their Bed: 'Very Bizarre Chain of Events'
Search Facebook May be an image of 1 person, standing and text that says 'PINAL COUNTY ADULT DETN Number: 3591552 CENTER' Pinal County Sheriff's Office reptdSonos8 d e s 37 a l2 a 9 M y t 93 P a05 7lhf c e 1 r Y lg3 2 8iu t 5 mh 2 acg : 05 · "Yesterday, a terrible tragedy hit our community," shares Sheriff Mark Lamb. On 9/4/22 around 1:45pm, PCSO received a frantic 911 call from a home near W. Rosemead Dr. and N. Bel Air Rd. outside of Casa Grande. When Deputies arrived, they discovered four people had been murdered in the home by a member of their family, 21-year-old Richard Wilson. The victims are identified as 47-year-old Richard Wilson, the suspect's father, 50 -year-old Ellen Otterman, the suspect's mother, 16-year-old Rudy Wilson, the suspect's sister, and 5-year-old Renaya White, the suspect's niece. Wilson was still on scene when Deputies arrived, and was arrested. Has been booked into the Pinal County Jail on four counts of 1st degree murder and is being held on a $2.5 Million bond. "This act of depraved violence will have long lasting effects on all those who knew this family," said Sheriff Mark Lamb. " While nothing will bring their loved ones back, I send my prayers and support to everyone affected." This incident is still under investigation. See less Comments Pat N Shannon Dickinson Prayers for the family and officials that have to deal with this horrible situation. Reply1d Craig Adams 300,000,000 people in the United States. Let’s say 10% aren’t going to play nice. What do we do, build more and more prisons? I don’t know what the hold up is with the death penalty. Is it the DA? The judge? The governor? Some people don’t need to be h… See more Reply1d Jen Erickson Prayers for the first responders that had to process the scene, family members, friends and neighbors. Reply1d Lara Windbringer He has dead eyes... if you ever see that in a person, stear clear. The eyes are the window to the soul. Demonic possession is a very real thing. Reply1d Virginia Choate So evil and wicked. I’m having a very hard time trying to digest what happened.It was my son the First Sherriff ￼ Deputy officer that arrived on the scene ￼witness what had happened and took the suspect into custody.I can’t begin to imagine how he fee… See more Reply20hEdited Danna Thompson Segura I’ll just say it. If he was that miserable, why didn’t he just take himself out. He wouldn’t care about anything else after that. 😡 Reply1d 6 of 614
Ariz. Man, 21, Accused of Killing 5-Year-Old Niece, 16-Year-Old Sister and His Parents
Evan Dishion, MD
'Bright and Gifted' Doctor Dies After Running Out of Water While Hiking in 'Extreme Heat'
https://www.gofundme.com/f/afghgx-karina-castro?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer
Woman Allegedly Beheaded in Calif. Street Identified, Her Father and Grandmother Speak Out
Officer Foster Philadelphia cops shot
2 Philadelphia Police Officers Released from Hospital After Being Shot During July 4 Festivities
fifth-graders decorate a bulletin board outside their classroom
Fla. Teacher Resigns After School District Removes His 'Age Inappropriate' Images of Historic Black Americans
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, accompanied by their parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, arrive for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot in Berkshire
Celebrity Kids' Back to School Photos 2022
Lalani Erika Walton https://www.youngsdaughters.com/obituaries/LalaniErika-Walton ; https://www.gofundme.com/f/arriani-arroyo-memorial-fund
Parents Sue TikTok After Daughters Die Doing 'Blackout Challenge': 'We Want People to Be Aware'
A memorial dedicated to the 19 children and two adults killed on May 24th during the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School
Uvalde Shooting Preliminary Report Details 'Systemic Failures and Egregious Poor Decision Making'
Families hug outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center where grief counseling will be offered in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24, 2022. - A teenage gunman killed 18 young children in a shooting at an elementary school in Texas on Tuesday, in the deadliest US school shooting in years. The attack in Uvalde, Texas -- a small community about an hour from the Mexican border -- is the latest in a spree of deadly shootings in America, where horror at the cycle of gun violence has failed to spur action to end it. (Photo by allison dinner / AFP) (Photo by ALLISON DINNER/AFP via Getty Images)
How to Talk to Your Kids About Gun Violence in the Wake of the Uvalde Elementary School Shooting
School damage TikTok trend
Students Across the U.S. Face Criminal Charges After Participating in 'Devious Lick' TikTok Trend
mo-farah-world-championships.jpg
Olympic Legend Mo Farah Reveals He Was Taken from Family, Trafficked to U.K. at Age 9
school shooting at Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville
Middle-Schooler, 12, Dead After School Shooting as Fellow Student Charged with Murder: Police
TikTok
Schools and Teachers Warn Parents of New 'Slap a Teacher' TikTok Challenge: 'Criminal Behavior'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Michael Kunzelman/AP/Shutterstock (12979143a) Law enforcement vehicles block the road at the scene of a shooting at a Maryland business near Smithsburg, Md., on . A man opened fire at a manufacturing business in rural western Maryland on Thursday, killing multiple people before the suspect and a state trooper were wounded in a shootout, authorities said US--Shooting-Maryland, Smithsburg, United States - 09 Jun 2022
Shooting at Maryland Manufacturing Company Kills 3 and Injures 1, Police Say