'Pod Save America' Co-Host Tommy Vietor Welcomes Baby Girl Nearly One Year After Loss of Daughter

Tommy and Hanna Vietor welcomed a baby girl, almost a year after experiencing pregnancy loss at 24 weeks

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 13, 2022 04:04 PM
Tommy Vietor
Photo: Tommy Vietor/Instagram (2)

Tommy Vietor and wife Hanna are welcoming a new member to the family and reflecting on the "worst and best year of our lives."

On Tuesday, the Pod Saves America co-host revealed on Instagram that he and his wife welcomed a baby girl, Lisette Louise Vietor, on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

"After a few scary days and nights in the NICU, our perfect little girl is now happy and home with us," the podcaster revealed. "Some of you might be thinking, 'What? You guys were pregnant??' Trust me, we were as surprised as you are."

Vietor, 42, shared that his wife "miraculously" got pregnant just a few months after they suffered a pregnancy loss with their daughter Margot at 24 weeks.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"We are eternally gratefully [sic] to the team at Cedars-Sinai for taking care of us. Doctors are great, but the nurses are angels," he acknowledged.

"This has been both the worst and best year of our lives," Vietor added. "We still think about and miss Margot every day."

"The strength Hanna has shown in the face of endless procedures and unimaginable loss will never cease to amaze me, but we survived it all because we have the kindest, most loving family and friends imaginable," he continued. "We are so excited for you to meet Lizzy. We think she's pretty cute."

The former spokesperson for President Barack Obama shared the heartbreaking news of the couple's pregnancy loss in January.

tommy vietor baby girl
tommy vietor/ instagram

"On Thursday, January 27th our baby girl arrived into this world after only 24 weeks. A knot in her umbilical robbed her of nutrients and us of our future together," he wrote alongside photos on Instagram of the couple with their daughter. "We are so blessed and grateful for the hours we had to stare at her, kiss her, and hold her in our arms."

"She is perfect. Delicate little hands. Big goofy feet. Hanna's dark hair and olive skin. We are now home from the hospital, hearts and plans for the future shattered into pieces, without our baby girl. But she is part of us, and we will love and honor our daughter forever. We wish you could have met her," he continued.

Later, Vietor concluded, "We know this is going to get worse before it gets better, so Hanna and I are going to step away from the world for a while, seek a lot of help, and try to put each other back together."

"I am in awe of Hanna's strength, and have never loved her more. We are so grateful to our friends and family and are surrounded by love."

Related Articles
tommy vietor baby girl
'Pod Save America' Co-Host Tommy Vietor Shares Loss of Daughter at 24 Weeks in Heartbreaking Post
Jenna Johnson
Pregnant Jenna Johnson Mourns Death of 'Beautiful' Baby Niece Lennon: 'Unimaginable'
Nabela Noor Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 with Husband Seth Martin
Nabela Noor Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Baby with Husband Seth Martin: 'We Are So Thankful'
Niko Moon and Wife Anna
Niko Moon and Wife Anna Welcome First Baby, Daughter Lily Anne: 'Made to Be Her Daddy'
Brian McKnight Calls Wife Leilani His 'Hero' as They Reveal They're Expecting a Rainbow Baby
Brian McKnight Calls Wife Leilani His 'Hero' as They Reveal They're Expecting Rainbow Baby
Hilaria Baldwin Reveals That She and Alec Baldwin Have Welcomed Their Seventh Baby: 'We Are Overjoyed'. https://www.instagram.com/p/Ci51suhDuSS/.
Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin Welcome Seventh Baby Together: 'We Are Overjoyed'
Country Singer Drake White and Wife Alex Expecting Baby After 6 Years of Fertility Struggles: ‘We Kept Believing’
Country Singer Drake White and Wife Alex Expecting Baby After Fertility Struggles: 'We Kept Believing'
Kellan Lutz, Brittany Gonzales
Kellan Lutz and Wife Brittany Gonzales Welcome Second Baby, Son Kasen: 'Another Precious Gift'
khloe kardashian/ Instagram. True thompson. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cg-BVlyPuWB/. ; LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 15: Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian are seen on June 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Khloé Kardashian Shares Cute Photo of Daughter True After Welcoming Baby Boy: 'Happy Sweet Girl'
Niko and Anna Moon
Niko Moon and Wife Anna Expecting First Baby After IVF Journey: 'Extremely Surreal'
Ryan Kelly Instagram
NFL Player Ryan Kelly Announces Death of Baby Daughter Mary: 'I'll Forever Wonder Who You'd Be'
Lilly Ghalichi gives birth
'Shahs of Sunset' 's Lilly Ghalichi Welcomes Second Baby, Son Kashton: 'We Are So Grateful'
Bachelor Nation Alum JJ Lane and Wife Kayla Welcome Their First Baby Together: 'Perfect, An Angel Baby
'Bachelor ' Nation Alum JJ Lane and Wife Kayla Welcome Daughter Nelle Eden: 'Angel Baby'
priyanka chopra nick jonas have baby. https://www.instagram.com/p/CdTr_YnvMkp/. photo by Divya Akhouri
Nick Jonas Calls Daughter 'a Gift' After 100 Plus Days in NICU: 'We're Just So Blessed'
Paula Reid gives birth to Jordan Reid
CNN's Paula Reid Welcomes First Baby, Daughter Jordan — See the Sweet Photos!
priyanka chopra nick jonas have baby. https://www.instagram.com/p/CdTr_YnvMkp/. photo by Divya Akhouri
Nick Jonas Opens Up About Life as a New Dad: 'Weight of Everything Is Much More Intense'