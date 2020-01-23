See This 3-Year-Old's Playroom — Including a Tiny Target and Starbucks! — That Has Gone Viral

Renèe Doby-Becht's daughter Ariah in her playroom Brigette Doby

If anyone gets a pass for misspelling customers’ names on their coffee cups, it would be Renèe Doby-Becht‘s daughter, Ariah.

The adorable 3-year-old from Milwaukee may not be eligible for her first retail job for more than a decade, but she’s already getting any training she might need in her playroom — which includes Target and Starbucks play sets!

Ariah’s setup is a toddler shopper’s paradise, complete with a Target checkout station, shelves stocked with play “essentials” like canned food and cereal, and even a pint-sized shopping cart and Target tote for bagging groceries.

Photos shared in Doby-Becht’s Jan. 13 Facebook post (which has since gone viral) show the little girl wearing a Target nametag that reads “Ariah” while taking money for purchases at her Target register, smiling as she poses in her green apron at her mini Starbucks counter complete with baked goods and various play coffee creations and more.

“So I posted a picture of Ariah’s playroom in a Facebook group yesterday and I did not expect the response I got,” Doby-Becht wrote in the post. “Ariah’s favorite store is Target and of course Starbucks are in most Target stores. Although this gift was really late, I wanted to do something different for Christmas this year. I asked my Sissy and Robby for some help with this crazy idea I had.💡”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Renèe Doby-Becht's daughter Ariah in her playroom Brigette Doby

Image zoom Renèe Doby-Becht's daughter Ariah's playroom Brigette Doby

RELATED: See Ayesha Curry’s “Rainbow-Tastic” Playroom for Her Kids — Designed by Flour Shop’s Amirah Kassem

“We created Target using the Melissa and Doug shopping center and Starbucks using Ariah’s cube storage unit in her playroom,” she said, explaining that her sister Brigette Doby, a graphic designer and photographer, “designed the Starbucks menus, made all the logos, price tags and sale signs and even taught me how to use the cricut machine” and friend Robert Mueller “added wood and cheap flooring to the storage unit” while Doby-Becht “painted the rest.”

“Mrs. C also made her Starbucks apron which I wasn’t expecting at all but I’m totally in love with!” Doby-Becht raved about Georgia Cucinello, her former teacher in elementary school. “I’m happy with how it turned out and even happier that Ariah loves it (even though I’m probably more excited about it than her) 😂”

Doby-Becht spoke to Good Morning America about the unexpected attention her family has gotten over her daughter’s impressive retail setup, saying, “There were so many comments and likes and all these positive comments. It was mainly moms that were commenting … they were just blown away.”

Image zoom Renèe Doby-Becht's daughter Ariah in her playroom Brigette Doby

RELATED VIDEO: California Grandpa Builds Disneyland-Themed Backyard Park to Give Grandkids a “Reason to Come Over to My House!”

“[Ariah] tells her little friends, ‘Come see my playroom. I have Target in my playroom!’ ” Doby-Becht added, telling GMA that another pro to the project of setting up the space was to help her cope with divorce.

“It was just a bad time in my life … I just felt amazing doing something for her, and that gave me joy,” she said.

Since Doby-Becht shared the photos just over a week ago, the post on her personal Facebook page has gotten more than 5,000 comments, as well as over 9,000 reactions and shares each.

“I wanna play! Love stuff like this. Beats anything that beeps! Hands on learning and interacting,” wrote one Facebook user, while another said, “I would’ve been in heaven with this as a child lol.”