It's Slime Season! Play-Doh Introduces Creative New Compounds — Just in Time for Halloween

Image zoom Play-Doh Slime Hasbro

Play-Doh is getting into the spirit of the season.

Just in time for Halloween, the toy’s parent company, Hasbro, has introduced Play-Doh Slime alongside four other new compounds — Super Cloud, Krackle, Foam and Putty — designed “to create new tactile and sensory experiences,” Hasbro says in a statement.

The 3-pack of metallic Slime retails for $4 and come in a variety of color combinations, while the Super Cloud variety is available in a single tub for $5 and the Krackle at the same price for a 2-pack.

“These unique, fun textured compounds are going to delight kids everywhere — as well as parents who know and trust the Play-Doh brand. Trust us, your fingers won’t believe their eyes,” the statement continues.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Image zoom Play-Doh Slime Hasbro

Image zoom Play-Doh Super Cloud Hasbro

RELATED: Elisabeth Röhm’s Blog: How Slime (Yes, Slime!) Strengthened My Close Connection with My Daughter

While the Super Cloud slime features a “soft and light texture,” the Krackle slime includes beads that “come in different colors for cool color blends in each can,” a release from Hasbro states.

Play-Doh’s new Foam ($4) “is a delightful mix of squishy yet firm, and relaxing yet exciting,” the release promises, noting that it “keeps the shape you mold.”

And like the Slime, the new Putty compound ($10) boasts a metallic look, which becomes stretchier “the more it warms up in your hand,” Hasbro says.

Image zoom Play-Doh Krackle Hasbro

Image zoom Play-Doh Foam Hasbro

RELATED VIDEO: PEOPLE Now Celebrates National Play-Doh Day

In a statement to HuffPost, Hasbro’s vice president of global brand marketing, Adam Kleinman, said the new compounds came about after the company had “seen a growing desire for new ways for children to express their creativity, and cultural trends,” noting, “the viral sensation slime has become amongst today’s kids and tweens helped inspire the launch for this year.”

“We are continually expanding and evolving the Play-Doh brand to meet children’s ever-changing play styles, and find opportunities to keep kids with the brand longer,” Kleinman added.

Play-Doh Slime, Foam, Super Cloud, Krackle and Putty can be found at select retailers like Amazon and Target, and will be available soon from Five Below, Joann and Meijer. Individual compounds, 2-packs and 3-packs range in price from $1.50 to $10, while a larger variety pack is available at both Target and Amazon for $15.

Hasbro recommends its new products for kids ages 3 and older.