This Baby Brand Just Put Everything on Sale for as Little as $3 — Including an Always-Sold-Out Sunscreen
Pipette is celebrating its second anniversary with quite the fanfare. The beloved baby care brand, which has become a go-to for parents looking for gentle, nontoxic, and clean products for their little ones, is kicking off Labor Day Weekend with its Birthday Bash sale and treating shoppers to 40 percent off sitewide. That means major savings on best-sellers like the Mineral Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 50, which was recently restocked after having a massive waitlist, Baby Shampoo + Wash, and Baby Cream to Powder. The Anniversary Sale will run well into September, ensuring there's ample time to enjoy the deals.
And, there are even discounts on products parents can use. While most of Pipette's lineup can be used on babies, kids, and adults, the brand is also home to an impressive range of clean skincare products that cater to a variety of skin types and concerns. Among them are the Overnight Brightening Mask, Relaxing Body Wash, and newly launched Look Awake Eye Gel. Expectant parents, on the other hand, will want to grab the Belly Butter and Belly Oil while they're on sale.
This is also the perfect opportunity to restock your baby bag with essentials like the brand's fan-favorite Hand Sanitizer and Baby Wipes, which are both specially designed for sensitive skin and free of irritants like fragrance. Below, shop the best deals from the Pipette Anniversary Sale.
Related Items
Pipette Mineral Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 50
Perfect for babies and parents alike, this 100 percent mineral sunscreen protects you from the sun's damaging UVA/UVB rays while enriching your skin with moisturizing and soothing plant extracts.
Buy It! Pipette Mineral Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 50, $7.20 (orig. $12); pipettebaby.com
Pipette Baby Shampoo + Wash
Bath time just got so much simpler thanks to this two-in-one shampoo, which can also be used as a body wash. It's made from plant-derived cleansers and is free of synthetic fragrances and other known irritants.
Buy It! Baby Shampoo + Wash, $4.80 (orig. $8); pipettebaby.com
Pipette Baby Cream to Powder
This unique formula begins as a hydrating lotion and transforms to a silky-smooth powder to prevent chafing and irritation. It's also free of talc and made with skin-nourishing squalene and mango seed butter.
Buy It! Pipette Baby Cream to Powder, $5.40 (orig. $9); pipettebaby.com
Pipette Overnight Brightening Mask
Treat your skin to the rejuvenating benefits of lactic acid and malic acid with the Overnight Brightening Mask, which gently exfoliates dead skin cells to reveal a more radiant complexion. It's also formulated with hyaluronic acid to restore moisture and give your skin a dewy glow. Just apply it before bedtime and wash it off in the morning.
Buy It! Pipette Overnight Brightening Mask, $10.80 (orig. $18); pipettebaby.com
Pipette Relaxing Body Wash
The Relaxing Body Wash turns any night into a trip to the spa with its aromatherapeutic formula that combines calming, plant-derived bergamot, mandarin orange, and geranium flower. To keep your skin clean, smooth, and hydrated, it also uses coconut and oat-derived surfactants, and squalene.
Buy It! Pipette Relaxing Body Wash, $6 (orig. $10); pipettebaby.com
Pipette Look Awake Eye Gel
Designed to depuff and brighten, the Look Awake Eye Gel refreshes the under-eye area with an energizing and hydrating burst of quinoa, caffeine, and squalene. Its cooling rollerball applicator helps reduce puffiness and delivers an instant pick-me-up massage.
Buy It! Pipette Look Awake Eye Gel, $9.60 (orig. $16); pipettebaby.com
Pipette Belly Butter
Formulated with skin-strengthening peptides and nourishing shea butter, the Pipette Belly Butter reduces the appearance of stretch marks as it enriches your skin with lasting moisture. Ceramides, glycerin, and squalene come together to lock in hydration and keep skin soft and smooth. For extra moisture, follow up with the Belly Oil, which is also on sale for $12 during the Pipette Birthday Bash sale.
Buy It! Pipette Belly Butter, $12 (orig. $20); pipettebaby.com
Pipette Hand Sanitizer
This fragrance-free hand sanitizer kills up to 99.99 percent of germs and bacteria and hydrates your skin using squalene and glycerin, so you and your family can say goodbye to that overdrying, sticky feeling for good.
Buy It! Pipette Hand Sanitizer, $2.99 (orig. $4.99); pipettebaby.com
Pipette Baby Wipes
Available in a variety of sizes, the Pipette Baby Wipes are strong enough to tackle any mess and gentle enough to prevent irritation. These 100 percent plant-based cloth fibers are formulated with water to cleanse, as well as a hydrating and soothing combination of glycerin and squalene.
Buy It! Pipette Baby Wipes, $3 (orig. $5); pipettebaby.com