Pinky Cole Shares First Family Portrait with Baby Son DJ in New PETA 'Garden of Vegan' Campaign

Pinky Cole is showing off her first family portrait as a mom of two!

The Slutty Vegan CEO, who recently opened her latest burger joint Slutty Vegan Brooklyn, appears with her baby boy Derrick Hayes Jr. "DJ," 11 weeks, and daughter D Ella, 14 months, in a new ad for PETA exclusively shared with PEOPLE entitled "Garden of Vegan."

The campaign aims to encourage other families to enjoy and understand the benefits of vibrant vegan meals. The ad, which shows Cole and her babies surrounded by lush greenery and fruit, reads "Thriving in the Garden of Vegan" and marks the trio's first official photo shoot together.

"I want my children to understand that you can live a cruelty-free lifestyle and it can taste good," said Cole, a PETA honorary board member, in a press release. "I'm very mindful of the food that I consume, and I'm also mindful of the food I'm gonna give my children. And I'm excited that they get the opportunity to grow up this way."

According to the release, Cole and PETA recently partnered in Atlanta to launch the group's food justice campaign, which "calls on the government to redirect subsidies for the meat, egg, and dairy industries to incentives for grocers in low-income areas to stock fresh fruits, vegetables, and other healthy, humane foods."

Cole and fiancé Derrick Hayes welcomed their second baby together, son DJ, on July 6, a rep for Hayes confirmed to PEOPLE at the time.

Hayes shared on Instagram that the birth of his son was a "full circle moment" as DJ was born on the anniversary of his father's death.

"My father died July 6, 2009 and I dedicated my business to him. My son was born today, July 6, 2022 and I'm dedicating my life to him. Welcome to the world son, I got my big Dave in heaven and now I got my lil Dave here on earth 🙏🏾💪🏾👨‍👦," wrote Hayes.

The Slutty Vegan restauranteur and CEO of Big Dave Cheesesteaks welcomed their first baby together, daughter D Ella, in February. Hayes is also dad to two daughters from a previous relationship.