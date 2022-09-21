Celebrity Parents Pinky Cole Shares First Family Portrait with Baby Son DJ in New PETA 'Garden of Vegan' Campaign The Slutty Vegan CEO welcomed her second baby, son Derrick Hayes Jr., on July 6 By Georgia Slater Georgia Slater Twitter Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 21, 2022 12:41 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Tropico Photo Pinky Cole is showing off her first family portrait as a mom of two! The Slutty Vegan CEO, who recently opened her latest burger joint Slutty Vegan Brooklyn, appears with her baby boy Derrick Hayes Jr. "DJ," 11 weeks, and daughter D Ella, 14 months, in a new ad for PETA exclusively shared with PEOPLE entitled "Garden of Vegan." The campaign aims to encourage other families to enjoy and understand the benefits of vibrant vegan meals. The ad, which shows Cole and her babies surrounded by lush greenery and fruit, reads "Thriving in the Garden of Vegan" and marks the trio's first official photo shoot together. "I want my children to understand that you can live a cruelty-free lifestyle and it can taste good," said Cole, a PETA honorary board member, in a press release. "I'm very mindful of the food that I consume, and I'm also mindful of the food I'm gonna give my children. And I'm excited that they get the opportunity to grow up this way." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Pinky Cole Welcomes Son on Anniversary of Partner Derrick Hayes' Father's Death: 'Full Circle' According to the release, Cole and PETA recently partnered in Atlanta to launch the group's food justice campaign, which "calls on the government to redirect subsidies for the meat, egg, and dairy industries to incentives for grocers in low-income areas to stock fresh fruits, vegetables, and other healthy, humane foods." Cole and fiancé Derrick Hayes welcomed their second baby together, son DJ, on July 6, a rep for Hayes confirmed to PEOPLE at the time. Hayes shared on Instagram that the birth of his son was a "full circle moment" as DJ was born on the anniversary of his father's death. "My father died July 6, 2009 and I dedicated my business to him. My son was born today, July 6, 2022 and I'm dedicating my life to him. Welcome to the world son, I got my big Dave in heaven and now I got my lil Dave here on earth 🙏🏾💪🏾👨👦," wrote Hayes. The Slutty Vegan restauranteur and CEO of Big Dave Cheesesteaks welcomed their first baby together, daughter D Ella, in February. Hayes is also dad to two daughters from a previous relationship.