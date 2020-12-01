The adorable 9-year-old joined her mother to perform some holiday classics

Pink's Daughter Willow, 9, Steals the Show with Singing Voice on The Disney Holiday Singalong

Like mother, like daughter!

On Monday, Pink was joined by her 9-year-old daughter Willow Sage for ABC Network's The Disney Holiday Singalong, where the young girl stole the show with her singing voice.

Ahead of the special event, ABC teased the mother-daughter duet on Instagram, sharing a video of the pair performing Nat King Cole's "The Christmas Song." In the video, the "Just Give Me a Reason" singer started off the song before her daughter joined in.

"They know that Santa’s on his way/he’s loaded lots of toys and goodies on his sleigh," little Willow crooned as her mom proudly held the microphone for her.

Pink wore a satin red dress while her daughter opted for a light blue, Cinderella-like gown. Their performance took place in front of a Christmas tree and a television that played scenes from popular Disney movies, with a crackling fire below.

Lyrics to the song appeared across the bottom of the screen so viewers at home could join in on the holiday cheer.

Fans praised Willow in the comments of ABC's post. "Wow bravo Willow ! Can't wait to hear the whole song," one fan shared.

"Wow @pink & @hartluck!! Willz has a wonderful voice!" another added, noting how proud the parents should be. Pink shares her daughter, as well as son Jameson Moon, 3½, with husband Carey Hart.

"Willow you have a fabulous voice," a third social media user commented.

While Willow seems to be taking after her mom, Jameson is certainly acquiring some of his dad's daredevil qualities.

Last month, Hart shared a proud post detailing how his son was learning to ride a motorcycle.