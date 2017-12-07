Pink Gives Daughter Willow Touching & Empowering Dating Advice After 6-Year-Old Asks About Boys

Pink has some great dating advice for her 6-year-old daughter.

The pop star, 38, spoke to Cosmopolitan for their January 2018 issue and revealed her daughter Willow already thinking about dating.

“She said to me the other day, ‘How many boys can I have at once?’ And I said, ‘Excuse me?’ I said, ‘Probably none of them because they won’t deserve you,'” the mother of two explained.

As for teaching Willow how to choose partners, Pink’s advice to her daughter was heartwarming.

“They have to kind, respectful. They have to be chivalrous, they have to be good to their moms,” she told her daughter of what to look for in a partner. “They have to be good looking, they have to be funny.”

The “Beautiful Trauma” singer also shared she is teaching her daughter to love herself.

“Another very important thing I tell my daughter is it’s very fun to be weird and it’s very boring to be normal,” Pink said, adding, “I have a rule with Willow that we don’t say mean things and we don’t say things we don’t mean.”

While the 6-year-old – who is being raised in a gender-neutral environment – thinks about dating boys, she has previously told her mom she hopes to marry a woman one day.

“We are a very label-less household,’ Pink told the Mirror’s The People. “Last week Willow told me she is going to marry an African woman. I was like: ‘Great, can you teach me how to make African food?’”

“And she’s like: ‘Sure mama, and we are going to live with you while our house is getting ready.’”

The star shares Willow with husband, Carey Hart. The couple are also parents to 11-month-old son Jameson Moon. While raising two children may not be easy, that hasn’t stopped the singer from dedicating time to teaching her daughter how to stand up for herself.

“I want her to speak her truth and I want her to practice it now with me so that she can be good at it later,” Pink said. “I think one of the most helpful things to remember in life to be true to herself.

Laughing, the singer added, “She’s already a really strong little f—er.”