Pink's Baby 'Already Has Too Much Stuff'

"Such an amazing weekend with my family :) my mama threw me a baby shower + this bambino already has too much stuff!!!!!!! #morecakeplease," she Tweeted.

By peoplestaff225
Updated December 02, 2020 01:26 PM
More cake, fewer gifts! That’s what mom-to-be Pink demanded after spending the weekend with her family being fêted with a baby shower.

Pink, 31, whose legal name is Alecia Moore, grew up in Doylestown outside of Philadelphia.

She is expecting her first child with husband Carey Hart in late spring/early summer.

