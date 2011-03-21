Pink's Baby 'Already Has Too Much Stuff'
"Such an amazing weekend with my family :) my mama threw me a baby shower + this bambino already has too much stuff!!!!!!! #morecakeplease," she Tweeted.
More cake, fewer gifts! That’s what mom-to-be Pink demanded after spending the weekend with her family being fêted with a baby shower.
Pink, 31, whose legal name is Alecia Moore, grew up in Doylestown outside of Philadelphia.
She is expecting her first child with husband Carey Hart in late spring/early summer.