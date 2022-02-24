Pink is mom to son Jameson, 5, and daughter Willow, 10, whom she shares with husband Carey Hart

Pink Says She Won't Allow Her Daughter Willow, 10, to Have a Cell Phone: 'I'm Not There Yet'

Pink is putting her foot down when it comes to her children's access to technology.

The 42-year-old singer recently spoke to Carson Daly on the Today show and revealed why she hasn't allowed her 10-year-old daughter Willow Sage to have her own cell phone yet, compared to many of her peers.

"There's a light side and a shadow side to technology in general for adults, as well," Pink explained. "For kids, I'm not there yet."

"I have a 10-year-old who does not have a phone, although she pointed out to me yesterday, 'You know most of the kids in my class, fifth grade, have a phone.' That doesn't move my needle. I don't care," she added.

Though it's unlikely she'll be persuaded on the issue anytime soon, Pink — who is also mom to son Jameson Moon, 5 — assures she's not completely against kids using technology. "We can't be dinosaurs ourselves as parents, we have to sort of embrace it and go with it," the mom of two said.

Jameson Moon Hart, Pink, and Willow Sage Hart arrive to the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 Credit: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Pink previously raved to PEOPLE about being Willow and Jameson's mom. "They're totally weird and joyful, and I'm loving every moment of it," she said in May, of parenting. "Even the hard days are a blessing."

She recently detailed some of those hard days when the Grammy-winning singer admitted she gets "overwhelmed all the time" as a parent, chatting about her new partnership with the Calm app in this week's issue of PEOPLE.

"I cry in my closet a lot," said Pink. "Here's the problem when you don't have boundaries in your house — I'll go in the shower and have a full out loud conversation with myself and I'll turn around and Willow's been standing there staring at me the entire time."

"We really need to get more locks in this house," she teased. "I try to explain to my children that me going to the bathroom is not an invitation for a family meeting."

The "Raise Your Glass" artist, who shares her kids with husband Carey Hart, said she relies on "the community and the village that we have to check in with her as much as I can."

"I know that sometimes I'm going to learn more about my daughter from my friend who their daughter plays together and that's okay," she added.