Pink shares a giddy bike ride with daughter Willow Sage, 1, on Sunday afternoon in Venice, Calif.

Spotted: Pink and Willow Roll with It

Image zoom



Splash News Online

They’re on a roll!

The rocker, 32, was stuck in the hospital having her gallbladder removed while her baby girl celebrated her first birthday earlier this month.

“Happy Birthday to my angel, my purpose, my biggest blessing. I love you Willow Sage,” Pink Tweeted.

“Thanks family for bringing my lil girl’s party to the hospital all weekend for me. I suppose it doesn’t matter where you are when you eat your 1st cake!”