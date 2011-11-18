Spotted: Pink and Willow Get Into the Swing of Things
Pink gives her thoughtful daughter, 5-month-old Willow Sage, a push during a playdate at a Beverly Hills playground on Wednesday.
Wonder what she’s thinking!
The singer, 32, who has been dabbling in acting and voices the character of penguin Gloria in Happy Feet Two, shared her secret to successful parenting with PEOPLE at the premiere.
“As long as my boobs are at home at a certain hour, I can do whatever I want,” she joked.
Willow is Pink’s only child with her husband, motocross racer Carey Hart.
