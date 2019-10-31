Pink Shares Her Struggles of Touring as a Mom: 'Sitting in the Corner of Arena Bathrooms Crying'

Image zoom Pink for Billboard Ruven Afanador

She’s known for her theatrics and bold moves on stage, but it’s not always about flashing lights and cheering fans for Pink.

The singer, who is about to wrap her Trauma World Tour in November, is opening up about the struggles she faces as a working mother, particularly when it comes to life on the road with her two children — son Jameson Moon, 2½, and daughter Willow Sage, 8 — with husband Carey Hart.

Pink, 40, tells Billboard in a cover interview for their Nov. 2 issue that touring with a family feels “f—ing impossible at times.”

“There have been many times when I have been sitting in the corner of arena bathrooms crying,” she admits.

The singer, who has often shared her experiences as a working mom, also reveals the self-doubt she has faced and the mom guilt she has been forced to confront in those moments.

“[I’ve said] to myself, ‘There’s a reason why women don’t do this, there’s a reason why moms don’t do this,’ ” she adds in her Billboard cover interview.

Pink previously told PEOPLE how her life as a musician changed after her marriage in 2006 and the birth of her children with Hart, 44.

“I’d say the hardest part is just trying to figure it all out. I signed up for this when I was 16 and now I have children and I have a marriage,” said the “So What” singer.

“I just want to always make sure that I’m doing right by them. It’s not a simple puzzle anymore — it’s not just me,” she added.

Pink tells Billboard that she has had to think more about what her children want now, especially as her daughter gets older and develops her own interests.

“The last couple of months, Willow was over it,” she says. “She wants to be home and do BMX and swim team and gymnastics and all the s— that an 8-year-old wants to do. So she was asking to go home, and that’s when I knew: From here on out, it changes.”

Pink has said in the past that she would stop touring if it made her children happy.

“If they decide they just want to be home and have a normal life, whatever that means, I’ll stop because they are by far the priority,” she told Redbook last year.

It seems that her kids still remain her biggest fans either way, though. After she lost out on best pop vocal album at this year’s Grammy Awards, she shared a sweet snapshot of a handcrafted trophy from her children.

“Thanks Kids:) my favorite kind of award,” she captioned the photo, which showed Willow smiling while holding a foil Grammy Award.