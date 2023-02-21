Pink Is Teaching Her Daughter Willow, 11, About Negotiating Pay with a Job on Her Summer Tour

Pink is teaching her kid about responsibility while spending time together on the road.

The "Try" singer, 43, appeared on Today Tuesday, where she discussed her upcoming "Trustfall" tour, revealing that her two kids, son Jameson, 6, and daughter Willow Sage, 11, will be joining her for the tour — which visits several countries across Europe before hitting the U.S. from July through November.

"Willow has a job on tour," Pink revealed. "We just had to go over minimum wage, and it's different state to state."

The singer also took the opportunity to teach her daughter about negotiating her salary.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I said it's about $22.50 a show depending how long I go, if I run over. She goes, 'I'll take $20. it's easier to do the math.' I'm like, 'That's not how you negotiate for yourself,' " said Pink. "I'm like, 'You'll take $25 so it's easier math.'"

The singer recently sat down with Zane Lowe for Apple Music and talked about how her experiences growing up and within the music industry impacted her desire to have children.

"Everyone told me, 'If you have children right now, your career's over,' " the mom of two — who shares her two children with husband Carey Hart — recalled.

Pink and family. John Shearer/WireImage

Pink explained that there was an idea that there wasn't more to her than the sides she showed in her music.

"Obviously, we're all much more complex than any of that, but when I had a child, I think it softened me to the world, the part that didn't understand me," she explained. "And I think that's when my career began, really. I mean, I did a lot of stuff before that, but really, truly, I think it's when I started to really understand myself and understand the world and my place in it."