Pink's new Amazon Prime Video documentary, P!nk: All I Know So Far, offers a rare glimpse backstage as she toured the world in 2019 with her family in tow

Pink on Raising 'Weird and Joyful' Kids as a Rock Star Mom: 'Even the Hard Days Are a Blessing'

Pink is opening up about her life as a rock star mom.

In this week's PEOPLE cover story, the three-time Grammy winner, 41, gets real about raising daughter Willow, 9, and son Jameson, 4, when she's on the road with her motocross racer husband Carey Hart, 45.

Her upcoming Amazon Prime Video documentary, P!nk: All I Know So Far (streaming May 21) gives a rare backstage glimpse as she navigated her history-making Beautiful Trauma World Tour — the second-highest grossing world tour of all time by a solo female artist — with her family in tow.

"There's not a lot of women headlining stadiums and doing two nights at Wembley Stadium while having a family on the road. [Director Michael Gracey] had never seen a mom changing diapers while having a creative meeting, and just the way that this big life intersects with being a normal, crazy family — there's something fascinating about that," Pink tells PEOPLE.

pink Pink | Credit: Andrew Macpherson

pinks children in music video Behind the Scenes: Jameson and Willow in Pink's "All I Know So Far" music video | Credit: Andrew Macpherson

Throughout the film, Pink grapples with her two very different lives.

"I'm always trying to figure out: 'Am I doing the right thing? Can a woman have it all? What does that even mean?' And the answer is no, most of the time you can't, and it feels like you're climbing Mount Everest," she says. "But it's also so magical what I get to do and who I get to be in this life."

Along with husband Hart, Pink has found some semblance of balance along the way — and has even helped some peers do the same!

"Touring with kids is impossible — and I did the impossible. For a while there were a lot of other pop stars that were emailing me and calling me for the playbook on how to tour with kids, so I wrote a playbook for other moms," she says. "You just keep going. I'm just thinking about: 'Am I raising a kind person? What's it like to be my kid?' "

pink and carey hart with their children Pink and Carey Hart with kids Willow and Jameson | Credit: Emma Mcyntire/Getty

pink and carey hart Behind the Scenes: Carey Hart and Pink in her "All I Know So Far" music video | Credit: Andrew Macpherson

While Willow and Jameson's childhood is much different than her own growing up with an ER nurse mom and insurance salesman dad in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, Pink has worked hard to keep them grounded.

"Their normal is different: We go on tour and have a ball pit in Mommy's dressing room. But they are normal kids. Jameson wants to be an astronaut," she says.

"Willow does gymnastics and reads Harry Potter and is convinced she's going to Hogwarts when she's 11, and I don't have the heart to tell her that she's not."

pink

While Willow may not get to study witchcraft and wizardry, she, her brother and her dad did get to appear in Pink's music video for new single "All I Know So Far," which will appear on her live collection, All I Know So Far: SetList, also out May 21.

"They're totally weird and joyful, and I'm loving every moment of it," Pink says of parenting. "Even the hard days are a blessing."