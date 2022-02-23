The singer has teamed up with the Calm app to lend her voice to a series of stories

Pink Says Son Jameson, 5, Listens to Her New Sleep Stories 'Every Night': 'He Loves Me'

Pink's latest project is putting her kids to sleep.

In this week's issue of PEOPLE, the mom of two opens up about her new partnership with the Calm app, saying her son is already a big fan. The singer, 42, teamed up with the app to record three stories featuring the soothing sound of her voice to help families fall asleep faster.

While daughter Willow Sage, 10, "fell asleep and didn't ask for it again," Pink's 5-year-old son Jameson has the stories, which include The Pink Sheet, on rotation in his nightly routine.

"Jameson wants to have it very night," Pink tells PEOPLE of the stories, available now. "He's been listening to Minions nonstop for five weeks, but now he's requesting my story so I'm feeling very proud."

Pink says her children's love for the stories stemmed from her own use of the app. "I've been listening for years," she says. "I'm a person that overthinks everything, especially at night and I find that that's the time where your mind spins out the most instead of calming down."

Unlike her husband Carey Hart, 46, whom the "Cover Me in Sunshine" singer jokes "falls asleep before he's lying down," Pink admits it often takes her almost an hour before she's able to sleep.

"I have to think through all of my problems, all of my kids' problems, all of the world's problems," she says.

When it comes to the family of four's bedtime routine, Pink and Hart rile up before they wind down. Although the two take a "tag-team" approach to putting their kids to bed, the singer — who is set to start touring in late May — jokes it can get a little chaotic.

"It gets really loud and amped and we throw each other all over the bed and wrestle," she says with a laugh. "We've gone on vacation with other friends' families and they look very confused by our bedtime routine."

"But then, other nights, it's a bath and it's candles ... we're all over the place. We divide and conquer!"

The first of Pink's three sleep stories is available now.