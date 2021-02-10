Pink's daughter, Willow Sage, previously sang a song titled "Cover Me in Sunshine" on TikTok

Pink Jokes 'This One Is Trouble' as She Teaches Son Jameson, 4, Lyrics to Daughter Willow's Song

The musical gene certainly runs in Pink's family!

Just a day after showing off her 9-year-old daughter Willow Sage's vocal talents on TikTok, "Hurts 2B Human" singer, 41, shared an adorable video son Jameson Moon, 4, learning what appears to be an original song by his older sister.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Hold on, I'm teaching Jameson a song — your song," Pink tells Willow in a video shared on Tuesday.

In the clip, Jameson sits in front of a dinner table as Pink sings the verses. However, instead of singing the melody, Jameson puts his own edgy spin on the tune by repeating each line back to Pink in a deep growl.

The pop star then laughs, asking her son, "What version is that?"

"The low version," he quips.

Pink jokingly captioned the video on her TikTok, "This one is trouble."

Image zoom Credit: tiktok

Willow originally sang the song in a TikTok video posted to Pink's account on Monday.

"Or I can sing 'Cover Me in Sunshine,' " she told her mother in the clip, before breaking into song.

"Cover me in sunshine / Shower me in good times / Tell me that the world's been spinning / Since the beginning and everything will be alright / Just cover me in sunshine," she sang.

Pink then panned the camera to herself, gushing with a smile, "Okay!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The comments section was quickly flooded with praise for Willow.

"She's just as awesome as her momma," one fan wrote, while another commented, "Adorable and so talented."

Image zoom

Pink has always been supportive of Willow's passion for music. In 2016, the songstress opened up to PEOPLE about how her daughter has contributed to her own musical career.

"I know everybody with kids says this — that their kid is their barometer of cool — but Willow tells me which songs of mine she likes and the way she does that is she just starts singing them after one listen," she said.

Pink continued, "She is my inspiration for everything."