Pink Reveals She Discovered Son Jameson, 3, Has 'Bad' Food Allergies During Testing for Coronavirus

Pink is getting creative in the kitchen for the sake of her son.

Over a month after revealing in early April that she and 3-year-old Jameson Moon had battled coronavirus (COVID-19), the "What About Us" singer revealed this past Saturday on her Instagram that she learned he also had "bad food allergies" in the process.

"Jamo has, turns out, pretty bad food allergies, which we were able to find out in some of the blood testing that we had to do recently because of COVID. So he's allergic to wheat, dairy and eggs," said Pink, 40, in the video.

As such, the mother of two came up with her own "vegan, gluten-free, egg-free cherry-tart recipe" that she then shared with her followers, saying she was inspired because she "couldn't find a good recipe" and her family has "a cherry tree, and our favorite thing to do every year is pick cherries."

"If you want to make a crust, get some vegan graham crackers. I know some of you out there are throwing up in your mouth, but trust me, they're delicious and they might even be better than the real ones," she said.

Pink went on to advise her fans to "throw some vegan butter on it," insisting that the substance is "delicious."

"Mix all that up, melt the butter, put it in the graham crackers — mortar and pestle or food processor, I do everything by hand — make a crust, put it in the oven, like so," she added, panning the camera to her oven.

"For the filling, I did a coconut yogurt, which is delicious. I added vanilla extract and brown sugar, and I've got my fresh cherries here. And my filling here, right next to the most important part of my night," Pink quipped, showing a glass of red wine next to her ingredients.

"Good luck. Send me pictures! I'll send you pictures when it's done," the "Just Like Fire" hitmaker finished.

Ahead of the Mother's Day holiday earlier this month, Pink wrote an essay for NBC News reflecting on the current coronavirus pandemic and what it means for mothers around the world.

"Battling COVID-19 along with my 3-year-old son was the most physically and emotionally challenging experience I have gone through as a mother," she wrote. "Weeks after receiving our test results, my son was still ill and feverish. It was a terrifying time, not knowing what might come next."

Added the star, who also shares 8½-year-old daughter Willow Sage with husband Carey Hart, "But our story is not unique; there are mothers all over America, and the world, that are facing this same uncertainty every single day."