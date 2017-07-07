"Jameson can multitask too #workflow," singer Pink captioned a hilariously candid moment of herself breastfeeding while her son plays with a makeup brush

Multitasking Mama (and Baby)! Pink Nurses Son Jameson as the 6-Month-Old Lends a Hand to His Mom's Glam Squad

You’re never too young to learn the art of balance.

On Friday, superstar Pink gave her followers a peek at the realities of being a working mom in a new snap showing her being prepped by her glam squad for an appearance while simultaneously breastfeeding 6-month-old son Jameson Moon.

“Jameson can multitask too #workflow,” the 37-year-old singer captioned the censored image, which shows her smiling widely as her baby boy “helps” by using a makeup brush on his mom’s chest as he nurses.

The mother of two has had no qualms about giving her social-media followers an inside look into her life on the road with her kids.

On Wednesday, she posted a photo of herself and daughter Willow Sage, 6 — with the little girl wearing no shirt, riding a bike indoors.

“Yeah my kid rides her bike inside. Without clothes. And helmets. While I ignore her and look at my phone. #failingbeautifully #loveinthebigapplein2017,” she wrote.

Pink’s support of breastfeeding normalization has been in full swing since giving birth to Jameson — her second child with husband Carey Hart — in December.

In February, the “Just Like Fire” singer shared a beautiful photo of herself on the couch with her kids, breastfeeding Jameson while Willow is draped over her mom’s lap.