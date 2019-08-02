Pink Dyes Daughter's Hair in Support of Jessica Simpson Who Was Mom-Shamed for Coloring Kid's Locks

The mother of two has been known to blast what she calls the "parenting police"

By Ashley Boucher
August 02, 2019 01:08 AM

Pink has one thing to say to mom shamers who think kids shouldn’t dye their hair: So what?

The pop star, 39, shared a photo Thursday of her daughter Willow Sage, 8, getting her hair dyed blue after she heard about backlash Jessica Simpson received for letting her daughter Maxwell “Maxi” Drew, 7, dye the ends of her hair purple.

“I heard people were bummed on Jessica Simpson for letting her seven-year-old get her hair colored,” Pink wrote in the Instagram caption, which comes two days after Simpson, 39, posted the photos of Maxi. “So we thought we’d share what we did yesterday.”

The photo shows Pink — who has been vocal in the past about what she calls the “parenting police” — completing the dye job herself, as well as a close up of her daughter’s new blue ‘do. The mother of two added several hashtags to the post, including “blue hair don’t care” and “get your own kids.”

The singer-songwriter disabled the comments on the post so trolls couldn’t get their way and express their negative views about her parenting. She also included the hashtag, “oh look ma no comments.”

Pink
Pink/Instagram

Simpson shared Maxi’s new hairstyle on Instagram on Tuesday, a look that was inspired by Dove Cameron’s character, Mal, in the popular Descendants franchise.

Critics quickly swarmed the post, telling Simpson that she was “ruining” Maxi’s hair at too young an age.

“Why start ruining her hair so young,” one Instagrammer said in the comments.

RELATED: Jessica Simpson Slammed for Letting 7-Year-Old Daughter Maxwell Dye Her Hair 

Another added, “Don’t like it at all !!! Much better before the color. The new color makes her look older than her age.”

“Isn’t she too young to have her hair dyed?” said another.

But Simpson had several positive supporters, as well, including Jill Buck and Riawna Capri, both hairstylists at the Nine Zero One salon in Los Angeles where Simpson took Maxi for the hair job (Capri is responsible for World Cup champion Megan Rapinoe’s iconic pink pixie).

Jessica Simpson, Pink
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images, Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage

RELATED: Pink Defends Her Daughter Willow, 8, & Son Jameson, 2, for Running in Holocaust Memorial

“She was a natural, in her natural habitat. I think we will be seeing her more than her momma,” Capri commented on Simpson’s post.

“Yes Max!!!! It turned out so good! 💞” added Buck.

The official Descendants’ Instagram account even weighed in with support, commenting: “Looking good! 💜💜💜.”

