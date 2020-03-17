Pink Shares New Family Schedule That Her Daughter Willow Made as They Stay Home Amid Coronavirus

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes ,PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.

Pink is making sure her kids have plenty to do as schools around the United States continue to close over coronavirus concerns.

On Monday, the “Walk Me Home” singer, 40, shared a schedule she and daughter Willow Sage, 8, created for their family as they practice social distancing in their home. In two videos shared on her Instagram, Pink opened up about the big change, telling fans, “We’re sending our love from home.”

“I wanted to share something really cool a friend sent to me,” she said, before panning the camera over to show a homemade itinerary handprinted on colorful pieces of paper hanging on her kitchen wall. “It’s how to make a schedule for your family.”

The mother of two — who shares Willow and son Jameson Moon, 3, with husband Carey Hart — then went into detail about her kids’ schedules at home, which includes everything from study time to an hour set aside each day for “afternoon fresh air.”

“We wake up before 9 and then we go on our morning walk if we can, yoga if it’s raining,” Pink shared.

Pink’s kids have “academic time” for an hour following their walk, during which “NO ELECTRONICS” are permitted, according to the schedule. Willow and Jameson then enjoy an hour of “creative time” — which can be anything from “Legos, drawing, crafts, knit, color, music, bake” — before heading to lunch at noon.

“Today, Willow vacuumed,” Pink told her followers when she got to the “chore time” portion of the schedule. “Quiet time — Willow just taught me a game of cards. Academic time is now so she’s got this cool new game on her iPad.”

According to the itinerary, the family goes out for some fresh air around 4 p.m. before returning inside for dinner.

However, the part Willow is “very excited about” is TV time, which occurs after dinner, Pink said.

“And then bedtime at 8 or 9 depending if you don’t fight with your brother,” the songstress told her daughter.

In the video, Pink also asked fans for book recommendations because the one she’s currently reading is “a little too depressing for quarantine.”

“This is a crazy time but we have each other, so let’s figure out a way to talk to each other and connect and be kind — and I’ll do my best to be kind too,” she said. “I love you all. We’re gonna get through this.”

She ended the clip by urging fans to practice social distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus amid the global health crisis.

“If you can, stay home,” she encouraged. “No playdates. Just stay home.”

Social distancing has been embraced by cities and states across the country, many of which have closed bars, music venues and movie theaters as a means of keeping people from gathering in large crowds.

As of Monday morning, there are at least 3,602 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States, and 66 people have died from coronavirus-related illness.

Many states and cities have closed schools — including New York City, the largest school district in the country — during the outbreak.