Pink Reveals She Had a Miscarriage at Age 17: 'You Feel Like Your Body Hates You'

The singer recently opened up about having her first miscarriage when she was 17 and said she has had "several" others since
Pink is opening up a tragic loss she experienced when she was just a teenager.
Just a few days after releasing her latest album Hurts 2B Human, the singer, 39, told USA Today about the inspiration behind some of her newest songs, which speak to her battles with anxiety, self-image, and self-love.
One song, “Happy”, was especially personal for Pink, as she revealed the lyrics, “Since I was 17, I’ve always hated my body / and it feels like my body’s hated me” were written about a miscarriage she suffered as a teen.
“The reason I said [that] is because I’ve always had this very tomboy, very strong gymnast body, but actually at 17 I had a miscarriage,” Pink told the outlet. “And I was going to have that child.”
Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.
“But when that happens to a woman or a young girl, you feel like your body hates you and like your body is broken, and it’s not doing what it’s supposed to do,” she continued.
Pink has had a number of miscarriages since and said she writes these songs as a way to deal with the “painful” experiences.
“I’ve had several miscarriages since, so I think it’s important to talk about what you’re ashamed of, who you really are and the painful s—. I’ve always written that way.”
Part of the reason why Pink has been able to speak so honestly in her songs is due to the fact that the singer regularly attends therapy, which she said helps her find her “blind spots” despite being “uncomfortable and painful.”
“I believe in self-confrontation and just getting things out. What I love about therapy is that they’ll tell you what your blind spots are,” she shared. “Although that’s uncomfortable and painful, it gives you something to work with.”
She also added to USA Today that having a “healthy sense of humor,” especially when things go bad, has helped her move forward and remain candid in her music.
RELATED: Pink Reveals She and Husband Carey Hart Have Been in Couples Counseling for Nearly 17 Years
This is not the first time that the Grammy winner has opened up about the importance of therapy in her life.
On Friday, the star revealed to Today that she and her husband Carey Hart have been in therapy for nearly their entire relationship.
Earlier this year, the pair — who share daughter Willow Sage, 7½, and son Jameson Moon, 2 — celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary. But Pink and Hart, 43, have weathered their fair share of public drama. In 2008, they announced their separation — which fueled her emotional breakup album Funhouse — but they reconciled the following year.
The “Walk Me Home” singer credits counseling with saving her marriage.
RELATED: Pink Opens Up About Married Life with Carey Hart: ‘You’ll Go Through Times When You Haven’t Had Sex in a Year’
“It’s the only reason we’re still together. He speaks Polish, I speak Italian, and she speaks both. We don’t speak the same language,” she said.
“We come from broken families, and we had no model for: How are we supposed to keep this family together and live this crazy life? And there’s no book that says, ‘Here’s how to do this.’ So we go to counseling, and it works.”
In addition to working at her marriage, Pink opened up about the importance of discussing mental health.
RELATED: Pink Says She Won’t Post About Her Kids on Social Media Anymore: People Are ‘Mean-Spirited’
“I’m hopeful that the taboo of it is all going away, because more and more people are talking about it,” she said. “I think talking about it is the most important thing and I know that anxiety is like, the number one thing that kids now are going through.”
Pink, who has been open about her own struggles with depression and anxiety, added: “For my generation, I feel like it was depression and suicide, and suicide is super prevalent still, but now it’s like it comes from a place of anxiety.”
“And I get that, I fully understand that and I’ve been depressed, I have anxiety,” she continued. “I over-think everything. But what I do is I keep the right people around me, and I go to therapy.”