Pink Recounts Son Jameson's 'Scary' Bout of COVID, Says He Was 'Projectile Vomiting and Screaming'

Pink is looking back at her son's experience with COVID-19, calling it the "scariest thing" to watch as a parent.

Appearing on this week's episode of Who's Talking to Chris Wallace? on HBO Max and CNN, the musician shares new details about when she and son Jameson, now 6, had COVID-19 back in 2020.

The 43-year-old, who is also mom to daughter Willow, 11, with husband Carey Hart, shared that her son, who was 3 at the time, was "actually the sickest" of the two.

"I was using a nebulizer for the first time in 30 years. It was very scary. And in hindsight, looking back, my son was actually the sickest," she said.

"When your kid is, is projectile vomiting and screaming and covered in a rash and telling you they can't breathe. It's the scariest thing," she continued. "I mean, any parent knows, when your child is sick, it's done-zo, game over is how it feels."

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Speaking to PEOPLE for this week's cover story, Pink admitted she was initially "terrified" she was going to be a "terrible mother."

"But, oh my God, being a mom is the most incredible thing I've ever done. It's shocking how responsible I've become," she said.

Kurt Iswarienko

"When I had kids, people said, 'Your career's going to be over. How are you going to tour?' " the "Never Gonna Not Dance Again" the singer recalled.

And now, the musician joked, she's leaning into the responsibilities of motherhood — including chaperoning school parties.

"I was in charge of snacks for last week's basketball game; I'm chaperoning Willow's dance next Friday. . . . Who am I?" she asked jokingly, adding, "But I love it."