Pink Recalls Being Told Having Kids Would End Her Career: 'I Think That's When My Career Began'

Pink is opening up about the resistance she met when telling members of the music world she wanted to start a family.

The singer, 43, sat down with Zane Lowe for Apple Music and talked about how her experiences growing up and within the music industry impacted her desire to have children.

"Everyone told me, 'If you have children right now, your career's over,' " the mom of two — who shares son Jameson, 6, and daughter Willow Sage, 11, with husband Carey Hart — recalled.

Pink explained that there was an idea that there wasn't more to her than the sides she showed in her music.

"Obviously, we're all much more complex than any of that, but when I had a child, I think it softened me to the world, the part that didn't understand me," she explained. "And I think that's when my career began, really. I mean, I did a lot of stuff before that, but really, truly, I think it's when I started to really understand myself and understand the world and my place in it."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jerod Harris/Getty

Pink also explained how growing up with a complicated family dynamic made her desire a fulfilling family experience with her own kids.

"Having a family was really important to me because my family life was screwed as a kid, and I'm super affectionate and cuddly and goofy. Just doing music wasn't enough for me," she admitted. "I was lonely. I was so lonely. It's a very lonely business."

Carey Hart/Instagram

"I really wanted to have a family, and it was just as important to me as ambition because I didn't want it, if it's just ... if this is the carrot, I've eaten it. I'm still hungry. I'm hungry. I'm empty," Pink continued.

"I love writing songs. I love singing songs. I love performing. Sitting with a guitar is one of my favorite things I'll ever do, but cuddling with my babies and taking them camping and being dirty for three days is also one of the coolest things I'll ever do, and making wine also happens to be pretty cool."

Catch more of Lowe's conversation with Pink when the interview airs in full on Apple Music 1 at 10:00 a.m. PST.