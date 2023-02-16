Pink Recalls Being Told Having Kids Would End Her Career: 'I Think That's When My Career Began'

Pink says that her decision to start having kids wasn't always met with kindness by those in the music industry

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 16, 2023 11:01 AM

Pink is opening up about the resistance she met when telling members of the music world she wanted to start a family.

The singer, 43, sat down with Zane Lowe for Apple Music and talked about how her experiences growing up and within the music industry impacted her desire to have children.

"Everyone told me, 'If you have children right now, your career's over,' " the mom of two — who shares son Jameson, 6, and daughter Willow Sage, 11, with husband Carey Hart — recalled.

Pink explained that there was an idea that there wasn't more to her than the sides she showed in her music.

"Obviously, we're all much more complex than any of that, but when I had a child, I think it softened me to the world, the part that didn't understand me," she explained. "And I think that's when my career began, really. I mean, I did a lot of stuff before that, but really, truly, I think it's when I started to really understand myself and understand the world and my place in it."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Willow Sage Hart, P!nk, Carey Hart, and Jameson Moon Hart attend the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Jerod Harris/Getty

Pink also explained how growing up with a complicated family dynamic made her desire a fulfilling family experience with her own kids.

"Having a family was really important to me because my family life was screwed as a kid, and I'm super affectionate and cuddly and goofy. Just doing music wasn't enough for me," she admitted. "I was lonely. I was so lonely. It's a very lonely business."

Carey Hart Shares Family Photo from 'Epic Couple of Days' with Pink and Kids at Ohana Festival
Carey Hart/Instagram

"I really wanted to have a family, and it was just as important to me as ambition because I didn't want it, if it's just ... if this is the carrot, I've eaten it. I'm still hungry. I'm hungry. I'm empty," Pink continued.

"I love writing songs. I love singing songs. I love performing. Sitting with a guitar is one of my favorite things I'll ever do, but cuddling with my babies and taking them camping and being dirty for three days is also one of the coolest things I'll ever do, and making wine also happens to be pretty cool."

Catch more of Lowe's conversation with Pink when the interview airs in full on Apple Music 1 at 10:00 a.m. PST.

Related Articles
Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet New Pic of Daughter Chicago and Niece Dream In Pink PJs and Matching Pink Hair: ‘Baby Love’
Kim Kardashian Shares Pink-Themed Photos of Daughter Chicago and Niece Dream: 'Baby Love'
Abby De La Rosa Shares Photos of Daughter Beautiful and Twins Sons with Nick Cannon: 'My Forever Valentines'
Abby De La Rosa Shares Photos of Her Three Kids with Nick Cannon: 'My Forever Valentines'
Ryan Seacrest Helps American Idol Super Fans Pull Off a Sex Reveal During Filming
Ryan Seacrest Helps 'American Idol' Super Fans Pull Off Sex Reveal During Filming in Hawaii: Watch
Raquel Welch’s Children
All About Raquel Welch's Children
Chip and Joanna Gaines, tonight show
Chip and Joanna Gaines Reveal Which of Their Kids' Names Was Inspired by New York City
Heather and Tarek El Moussa
Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa Reveal Baby Boy's Name and Share Sweet Inspiration Behind Moniker
Rihanna British Vogue
Rihanna's Baby Boy, 9 Months, Joins Her and A$AP Rocky on British 'Vogue' Cover — See the Photos!
Post Christmas bliss ???? Will just be here, cozied up in my robe until 2023
Heather Rae El Moussa Says Breastfeeding Is Hard 'But Very Gratifying, I Love It'
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 07: Rebel Wilson attends the 2022 AACTA Awards Presented at the Hordern on December 07, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)
Rebel Wilson Reveals Her First Surrogate Miscarried Before She Welcomed Baby Daughter Royce
Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.
Pregnant Rihanna 'Loves Being a Mom,' Says Source: 'Happiest She Has Ever Been'
Sarah Herron Reflects on 'Only Call I'll Ever Get' to Pick Up My Son' as She Collects Baby's Ashes
Sarah Herron Reflects on 'Only Call I'll Ever Get' to Pick Up Late Son as She Receives His Ashes
Jenny McCarthy and Evan Asher
Jenny McCarthy's Son Evan Writes and Records His First Song with the Help of His Whole Family
Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, in Glendale, Ariz Super Bowl Football, Glendale, United States - 12 Feb 2023
Rihanna's Super Bowl Dancer Reveals She 'Did Not Know' Singer Was Pregnant During Live Performance
Tori Roloff Shares Photos as Zach Reunites with Their Three Kids After His Hospital Stay
Tori Roloff Shares Photos as Zach Reunites with Their Three Kids at Home After Brain Surgery
rihanna
Rihanna Was 'Super Excited' to Confirm Pregnancy News at Super Bowl, Wants 'Several Kids': Source
Tristan Thompson Shares Sweet Photo with 'Mini Me' Daughter True
Tristan Thompson Shares Sweet Photo with 'Mini Me' Daughter True, 4, on School's Jersey Day