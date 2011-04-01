BumpWatch: Pink Gets It to Go

By peoplestaff225
Updated December 02, 2020 01:29 PM
Taking two drinks to go, Pink heads back to the car — and husband Carey Hart — on Thursday in Malibu, Calif.

The expectant parents were spotted shopping for furniture at Room With a View at the Malibu Country Mart before picking up their beverages at Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf.

The singer, 31, recently celebrated her baby shower in her Pennsylvania hometown. Her baby is expected in late spring/early summer.

