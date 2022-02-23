The singer opens up to PEOPLE about the difficulties of parenting — and why she needs to "get more locks" in her home

Pink Says She Gets 'Overwhelmed' by Motherhood 'All the Time': 'I Cry in My Closet'

Jameson Moon Hart, Pink, and Willow Sage Hart arrive to the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021

Pink is getting real about how she handles hard days as a mom.

While chatting about her new partnership with the Calm app in this week's issue of PEOPLE, the singer, 42, opens up about being a mom of two, admitting that she gets "overwhelmed all the time" as a parent.

The "Raise Your Glass" artist, who teamed up with the app to record three soothing stories, says there are days when she goes into her closet to decompress.

"I cry in my closet a lot," says Pink, who is mom to daughter Willow Sage, 10, and son Jameson Moon, 5. "Here's the problem when you don't have boundaries in your house — I'll go in the shower and have a full out loud conversation with myself and I'll turn around and Willow's been standing there staring at me the entire time."

P!nk Credit: P!nk/Instagram

"We really need to get more locks in this house," she teases. "I try to explain to my children that me going to the bathroom is not an invitation for a family meeting."

"I get overwhelmed all the time," Pink continues. "I am an extrovert. I process out loud and my daughter is an introvert and I don't know what she's thinking half the time."

The singer, who shares her kids with husband Carey Hart, says she relies on "the community and the village that we have to check in with her as much as I can."

"I know that sometimes I'm going to learn more about my daughter from my friend who their daughter plays together and that's okay," she adds.