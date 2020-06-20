Pink's Daughter Willow, 9, and Son Jameson, 3, Adorably Crash Her Virtual Workout Session

Pink is receiving workout tips from the unlikeliest of sources.

On Friday, the "Beautiful Trauma" singer, 40, took part in a virtual hour-long workout session on Instagram with fitness instructor Jeanette Jenkins — and near the end, they were joined by the star's two children, daughter Willow Sage, 9, and son Jameson Moon, 3.

In the video, Willow interrupts her mom's outdoor fitness session about an hour in and begins to follow along with the intense cardio and calisthenics workouts. At one point, the 9-year-old, who wore a gray furry onesie, is momentarily scared off by a bee.

Soon, Jameson joins his sister and mom and follows along as well. The two siblings begin to do some workouts all on their own, with Willow even trying to stand up while bending backward as her little brother watches.

Pink, meanwhile, laughs at the camera as Jenkins continues to lead the instruction while also getting some humor from the kids.

Willow and Jameson eventually get distracted and run off, allowing Pink to finish up her demanding fitness session with Jenkins. "Kicking ass with love," the "Raise Your Glass" singer captioned the video, adding, "Jeanette Jenkins is the best in the world @msjeanettejenkins."

Pink, whose real name is Alecia Beth Moore, shares Willow and Jameson with husband Carey Hart, whom she's been married to since January 2006.

Also on Friday, Pink spoke candidly in an Instagram Live with her therapist Vanessa Inn about her marriage to Hart, 44, and shared that couples therapy is a huge proponent in their relationship lasting.

"I got a lot of s--- for telling people that Carey and I have been in couples counseling with Vanessa [Inn],” the singer said. “So I talk to Vanessa on my own and I also talk to Vanessa with Carey and for Carey and I. It’s the only reason that we’re still together because you know, I think partners after a long time, we just speak — I can’t say it’s a man and woman thing, I think it’s a partner thing, a spouse thing — that you just speak two different languages.”

"And without Vanessa translating for me for the last 18 years, I mean, we would not be together," Pink said. "We just wouldn’t because we are not taught as kids how to have relationships, how to get along with people. I mean, what’s happening in our country right now is a perfect example of that. We don’t know how to love each other, we don’t know how to get along, we don’t know how to communicate.”

Pink and Hart have weathered their fair share of ups and downs. In 2008, they announced their separation — which fueled her emotional breakup album Funhouse — but reconciled the following year.

In January, Hart celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary with a sweet message to his wife.