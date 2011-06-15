"My life was once whiskey, tears, and cigarettes ... now it's snot, tears, and the color of poop. #bliss," the singer, 31, Tweeted Tuesday.

Pink Getting Acquainted with 'Snot, Tears and Poop'

It’s been just over two weeks since Pink and husband Carey Hart welcomed a baby girl, Willow Sage, into their family — and they’re already finding the humor in the less-than-glamorous aspects of parenthood.

“My life was once whiskey, tears, and cigarettes … now it’s snot, tears, and the color of poop. #bliss,” the singer, 31, Tweeted Tuesday.

The new mom is yet to lose her edge, however — she later added, “I do miss the whiskey though.”

On a mushier note, proud papa Hart, 35, shared his own thoughts via Twitter.

“My wife Pink owns my heart,” he wrote days after Willow’s birth. “And she just gave me my best achievement of my life … Medals and flips got nothing on her.”