Pink Captures Funny 'Family Meeting' as Son Jameson Interrupts Dad Carey Hart's Toilet Time

Finding private time when you have young kids at home can be a challenge. Just ask Carey Hart!

The 43-year-old motocross racer shares daughter Willow, 7, and son Jameson Moon, 19 months, with wife Pink — and was recently interrupted in the bathroom by a visit from his kids as he was in the middle of… well… you know.

“Dude, can I just take a s—??” Hart wrote on Instagram, capturing a photo of the hilarious interruption snapped by Pink as Hart covered his head in shame. “Family meetings always have to happen when I’m pissing off IG 😂.”

Carey Hart and kids Carey Hart/Instagram

Hart has been on tour with Pink and the kids as she travels the world in support of her latest album, Beautiful Trauma.

Though there have been many happy moments, including family trips to the zoo and a getaway in Bali, it hasn’t all been a vacation.

This month, after both of the couple’s kids got sick, Pink caught an upper respiratory infection and was forced to cancel four of her Sydney concerts. She was even “rushed to the hospital in excruciating pain” to treat a gastric virus.

“A lot of you know how physical my shows are, and that I don’t just stand in front a microphone and sing. I flip, dance, fly, harness, silk, and scream my way through a total s— show of awesomeness (no pun intended),” Pink told fans.

“Therefore, I need to be physically healthy and well in order to perform this show,” added the “What About Us” singer, thanking the staff at St. Vincent’s Hospital for the care they provided in helping her overcome a gastric virus. “I think all of you deserve the full show and me at my best.”

Pink eventually made it to the Qudos Bank Arena, where she delighted concertgoers with her signature aerial performances and high-flying dances. Among the hits she belted out were “So What,” “Just Like Fire” and “What About Us.”

“I wanna tackle all of you. Hope I didn’t screw up anybody’s week. Sorry if I did. But we’re gonna party tonight,” Pink told the crowd, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Spotted in the crowd were fellow singer Katy Perry and actor Hugh Jackman, who applauded Pink for pulling off an “inspiring” show.