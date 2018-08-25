Pink Captures Funny 'Family Meeting' as Son Jameson Interrupts Dad Carey Hart's Toilet Time

Pink and Carey Hary, with son Jameson Moon and Willow
Pink/Instagram
placeholder
Dave Quinn
August 25, 2018 03:06 PM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Finding private time when you have young kids at home can be a challenge. Just ask Carey Hart!

The 43-year-old motocross racer shares daughter Willow, 7, and son Jameson Moon, 19 months, with wife Pink — and was recently interrupted in the bathroom by a visit from his kids as he was in the middle of… well… you know.

Dude, can I just take a s—??” Hart wrote on Instagram, capturing a photo of the hilarious interruption snapped by Pink as Hart covered his head in shame. “Family meetings always have to happen when I’m pissing off IG 😂.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Carey Hart and kids
Carey Hart/Instagram
Carey Hart/Instagram

RELATED: Pink & Carey Hart’s Sweetest Family Pics

Hart has been on tour with Pink and the kids as she travels the world in support of her latest album, Beautiful Trauma.

Though there have been many happy moments, including family trips to the zoo and a getaway in Bali, it hasn’t all been a vacation.

This month, after both of the couple’s kids got sick, Pink caught an upper respiratory infection and was forced to cancel four of her Sydney concerts.  She was even “rushed to the hospital in excruciating pain” to treat a gastric virus.

“A lot of you know how physical my shows are, and that I don’t just stand in front a microphone and sing. I flip, dance, fly, harness, silk, and scream my way through a total s— show of awesomeness (no pun intended),” Pink told fans.

“Therefore, I need to be physically healthy and well in order to perform this show,” added the “What About Us” singer, thanking the staff at St. Vincent’s Hospital for the care they provided in helping her overcome a gastric virus. “I think all of you deserve the full show and me at my best.”

RELATED VIDEO: Pink Opens Up About ‘Excruciating Pain’ and Thanks Fans for ‘Patience’ After Canceling Concerts

Pink eventually made it to the Qudos Bank Arena, where she delighted concertgoers with her signature aerial performances and high-flying dances. Among the hits she belted out were “So What,” “Just Like Fire” and “What About Us.”

“I wanna tackle all of you. Hope I didn’t screw up anybody’s week. Sorry if I did. But we’re gonna party tonight,” Pink told the crowd, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Spotted in the crowd were fellow singer Katy Perry and actor Hugh Jackman, who applauded Pink for pulling off an “inspiring” show.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Stay in the Know

Subscribe to PEOPLE’s newsletters so you never miss out on a must-read story
Sign up Now