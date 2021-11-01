For the holiday, Pink dressed as the evil Baroness while her daughter Willow starred as Cruella and son Jameson wore an adorable dalmatian costume

Pink Shows Off Her Family's Cruella-Inspired Halloween Costumes — See the Spooky Photo!

Pink's family went a little bit mad this Halloween!

The 42-year-old singer shared a photo to Instagram Sunday showing off her family's Cruella-themed Halloween costumes.

The family of four snapped a spooky portrait with a graveyard background as they each posed in their Disney-inspired looks.

Willow Sage, 10, starred as the titular Cruella, wearing the character's iconic newspaper gown and black-and-white wig.

Pink dressed as evil Baroness, wearing a printed black gown and holding a martini glass while standing next to her husband Carey Hart, 46, who wore a tuxedo and black sneakers. Their son, Jameson Moon, 4, looked adorable as one of the Baroness' dalmatians.

"'Call me crazy, call me insane… but you're stuck in the past and I'm ahead of the game' Willow's fav lyrics ……. #happyhalloween," Pink captioned the photo, a nod to the Florence + The Machine song, "Call Me Cruella" from the 2021 Disney film.

Last month, Hart mused over how fast his children are growing up, sharing an adorable photo of Jameson on his first day of preschool.

In the heart-melting picture, the little boy wore a motocross t-shirt, blue camouflage shorts, black sneakers with white high socks and a magenta backpack.

The toddler also sported a star-printed face mask to stay safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.