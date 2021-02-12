Pink and Daughter Willow, 9, Release 'Cover Me in Sunshine' Duet — Watch the Cute Music Video!

"I thought we'd put it out around Valentine's Day as a big ol' hug and a kiss from us to all of y'all," Pink says of the new song

Pink and Willow Sage have teamed up for one very special duet.

On Friday, the 41-year-old singer and her daughter, 9, released a new collab together, an upbeat and positive track titled "Cover Me In Sunshine." The mother-daughter duo also debuted the song's music video, which sweetly gathers footage of them playing and singing together on a farm.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Cover me in sunshine / Shower me in good times / Tell me that the world's been spinning / Since the beginning and everything will be alright / Just cover me in sunshine," they croon on the track.

In a statement, Pink says this past year "has been so many things for us: sad, lonely, scary, yes," but "it's also been quiet, reflective and a great teacher." She adds, "Willow and I find comfort in music, so we're putting this song out for no other reason than that we hope it brings you sweetness, sunshine and comfort too."

"I thought we'd put it out around Valentine's Day as a big ol' hug and a kiss from us to all of y'all!" she adds in a video on her social media.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Credit: P!nk/ Youtube

Pink (whose real name is Alecia Moore) also previously teased the song on Monday, after she joined TikTok and made her first post a video of herself with her daughter. The TikTok video began with Pink and Willow in the middle of what appeared to be a conversation before the youngster tells her mother, "Or I can sing 'Cover Me in Sunshine,' " before breaking into song.

Pink — who shares Willow and son Jameson Moon, 4, with husband Carey Hart — then pans the camera to herself. "Okay!" the mother of two says with a smile, laughing.

Later, and just a day after showing off Willow's song on TikTok, Pink shared an adorable video of her son learning "Cover Me In Sunshine" as well. However, instead of singing the melody, Jameson puts his own edgy spin on the tune by repeating each line back to Pink in a deep growl.

RELATED VIDEO: Pink Shares New Family Schedule That Her Daughter Willow Made as They Stay Home Amid Coronavirus

The new release from the "Who Knew" crooner and her daughter comes months after Willow showed off her vocal talents last year during an appearance on ABC Network's The Disney Holiday Singalong. There, she and Pink performed a duet of Nat King Cole's "The Christmas Song."