While Pink spent time with her children in Berlin, she shared several photos from her time in the European city — including her two children at the city’s Holocaust Memorial.

In the photo, her daughter Willow Sage, 8, and son Jameson Moon, 2, can be seen running through the memorial. Pink, who has been incredibly vocal in the past about the “parenting police,” went on to caption the slideshow of images with an explanation of why she chose to include the image of her children, even though she knew many online might not understand.

“For all of the comments; these two children are in actuality Jewish, as am I,” the 39-year-old singer wrote, adding that all of her mother’s side of the family is also Jewish.

“The very person who constructed this believed in children being children, and to me this is a celebration of life after death. Please keep your hatred and judgment to yourselves,” added Pink, who will be performing in Berlin on Sunday as part of her Beautiful Trauma world tour.

Peter Eisenman, the American architect who designed the memorial, has previously shared that he has no problem with some of the more light-hearted ways visitors respond to the space.

“People have been jumping around on those pillars forever. They’ve been sunbathing, they’ve been having lunch there and I think that’s fine,” Eisenman told the BBC in 2017. “A memorial is an everyday occurrence, it is not sacred ground.”

Although there were a few negative comments on the post, with one critic telling Pink they thought posting “happy photos” from the memorial was “wrong,” the majority of fans agreed with the singer.

“Please don’t imagine for one second that the people who died in that massacre wouldn’t want the sound of children’s laughter to surround the space outside because it is SO HEAVY inside,” wrote one social media user.

“Just because you visit a sad place, does not mean you have to be sad and take sad photos,” added another. “People would much rather have their deaths be a ground for happiness rather than sadness.”

A third social media user went on to correctly point out that the memorial was not built on the same ground as any burial sites. “On another note this site is not where any of the atrocities happened. So no one is jumping on anyone’s actual graves,” they shared.

This isn’t the first time Pink has visited Berlin’s Holocaust Memorial with her daughter.

During an interview with Reese Witherspoon last year, Pink opened up about how hard and rewarding it can be to bring her kids on tour with her.

“We went to Budapest, and we went to Berlin, and the Holocaust memorial,” the musician recalled, explaining that after her daughter, who was 6 at the time, learned her grandmother was Jewish, she replied, “Well, then this could have been us.”

Pink added, “I asked her by the time we got to London, I said, ‘What was your favorite city?’ And she said, ‘I think it was Berlin.’ And I said, ‘Why?’ And she said, ‘Because there was a wall and people were separated, and there was a war and people were killed, and now everybody’s together and there’s no more wall and there’s no more war and that means everything that’s bad can be good again.’ And I’m just listening to her and I’m like, ‘You’re amazing and you’re totally right: Everything that’s bad can be good again.’ “