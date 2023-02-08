Pink Opens Up About Death of Family Nanny — and the Sweet Way Son Jameson Keeps Her Memory Alive

Pink opened up about handling the sensitive subject of death with her two kids

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 8, 2023 02:40 PM
Pink Shares How Son Jameson, 6, Handled Grandfather and Family Nanny's Deaths: 'Makes Me Cry'
Photo: Andrew Macpherson for Women’s Health

Pink is opening up about parenting through some difficult losses recently.

Speaking with Women's Health about where her body and mind are at ahead of the release of her new album Trustfall, the mom of two, 43, talked about recent deaths that impacted her children.

One of those losses was of the singer's father, who died in August 2021 after living with cancer for eight years. The other recent death was the family's nanny, Trish, who also died of cancer.

"She was one of the loves of our life," Pink tells the outlet, saying Trish helped the kids understand the situation before she died, explaining "she would be their angel."

"And so my youngest — talking about this makes me cry — Jameson will walk around the kitchen and go, 'Hey, Grandpa, hey, Trish,' " says the singer, who shares the 6-year-old and daughter Willow Sage, 11, with husband Carey Hart.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Pink Shares How Son Jameson, 6, Handled Grandfather and Family Nanny's Deaths: 'Makes Me Cry'
Andrew Macpherson for Women’s Health

The family was on a hike when a hailstorm broke out, during which time Pink heard Jameson talking to Trish.

The "Who Knew" singer recalls him saying, " 'Trish, I know you're up there; you've got to make the wind stop!' "

Elsewhere in the interview, Pink talks about the decision to move from Los Angeles to Santa Barbara after she went to enroll Willow in preschool and was asked to describe her strengths and weaknesses, to which the singer replied, "She's 3."

Pink
Pink and Carey Hart with their kids Willow and Jameson. Jerod Harris/Getty

Willow enjoyed her own moment in the spotlight in December, when the pre-teen performed in her first voice recital.

"So proud of this girl [first recital] nailed it," the "Raise Your Glass" artist wrote alongside a video of Willow's entire performance of Olivia Rodrigo's "The Rose Song."

"This 11 year old (11,000 year old soul) blows me away. @oliviarodrigo" Pink added in the caption.

Willow's performance not only garnered rave reviews from her mom, but also from other notable singers including Mandy Moore and Chrissy Metz.

"Holy cow!!! What a voice! What composure. Superstar," Moore commented, while Metz wrote: "Wow 🥹❤️🥹."

Related Articles
pink
Watch Pink's Daughter Impressively Sing an Olivia Rodrigo Song in Her First Recital: 'Nailed It'
Pink's Husband Carey Hart Lifts Weights After Having Catheter installed in his Chest: 'Still Getting After It’
Carey Hart Lifts Weights After Having Catheter Installed in His Chest: 'Still Getting After It'
Pink
Pink Shares Sweet Family Christmas Photo with Carey Hart and Their Two Kids: 'Love and Gratitude'
Nick Cannon Joins Twins Monroe and Moroccan for a TikTok Dance and They're Almost His Height
Nick Cannon Joins Twins Monroe and Moroccan, 11, in Silly TikTok Dance: 'Dad Never Keeps Up'
Pink
Pink Hits the 2022 AMAs Red Carpet with Husband Carey Hart and Their Two Kids
P!nk performs onstage during the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Pink Performs 'Hopelessly Devoted to You' in Honor of the Late Olivia Newton-John at the 2022 AMAs
P!nk attends the 2022 American Music Awards; Olivia Newton-John on the set of Grease
Pink Opens Up About Her 2022 AMAs Tribute to Late 'Legend' Olivia Newton-John: 'She Was an Icon'
Carey Hart Shares Family Photo from 'Epic Couple of Days' with Pink and Kids at Ohana Festival
Carey Hart Shares Family Photo from 'Epic Couple of Days' with Pink and Kids at Ohana Festival
Carey Hart and Pink attend Billboard's 2019 LIve Music Summit and Awards Ceremony at the Montage Hotel on November 05, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California
Pink and Carey Hart's Relationship Timeline
Pink
Carey Hart's 'Juicy Booty' Busted Through His Suit Pants Before He and Pink Left for the AMAs
Carey Hart and Pink attend Billboard's 2019 LIve Music Summit and Awards Ceremony at the Montage Hotel on November 05, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.
Celebrity Families Who Celebrate Both Christmas and Hanukkah
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MAY 25: Nick Jonas attends the 11th annual Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation "Big Fighters, Big Cause" Charity Boxing Night at The Beverly Hilton on May 25, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic); https://www.instagram.com/p/CoNt6Q4vTqb/. Nick Jonas/Instagram
Celeb Snow Bunnies! Where Nick Jonas, Mariah Carey and More Stars Are Hitting the Slopes
Whitney Houston accepts the Winner of International - Favorite Artist Award onstage at the 2009 American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 22, 2009 in Los Angeles, California
Whitney Houston's Death: The Details Behind Her Sudden Passing
P!nk
Pink Says Son Jameson, 5, Listens to Her New Sleep Stories 'Every Night': 'He Loves Me'
Pink
Pink & Carey Hart's Sweetest Family Pics
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 23: Brittany Bell, Nick Cannon and children Powerful Queen Cannon and Golden Cannon attend the Los Angeles Mission's Annual Christmas Celebration at the Los Angeles Mission on December 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)
Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell Bring Their Kids to Serve Meals to the Homeless Ahead of Christmas