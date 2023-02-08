Pink Opens Up About Death of Family Nanny — and the Sweet Way Son Jameson Keeps Her Memory Alive

Pink is opening up about parenting through some difficult losses recently.

Speaking with Women's Health about where her body and mind are at ahead of the release of her new album Trustfall, the mom of two, 43, talked about recent deaths that impacted her children.

One of those losses was of the singer's father, who died in August 2021 after living with cancer for eight years. The other recent death was the family's nanny, Trish, who also died of cancer.

"She was one of the loves of our life," Pink tells the outlet, saying Trish helped the kids understand the situation before she died, explaining "she would be their angel."

"And so my youngest — talking about this makes me cry — Jameson will walk around the kitchen and go, 'Hey, Grandpa, hey, Trish,' " says the singer, who shares the 6-year-old and daughter Willow Sage, 11, with husband Carey Hart.

The family was on a hike when a hailstorm broke out, during which time Pink heard Jameson talking to Trish.

The "Who Knew" singer recalls him saying, " 'Trish, I know you're up there; you've got to make the wind stop!' "

Elsewhere in the interview, Pink talks about the decision to move from Los Angeles to Santa Barbara after she went to enroll Willow in preschool and was asked to describe her strengths and weaknesses, to which the singer replied, "She's 3."

Willow enjoyed her own moment in the spotlight in December, when the pre-teen performed in her first voice recital.

"So proud of this girl [first recital] nailed it," the "Raise Your Glass" artist wrote alongside a video of Willow's entire performance of Olivia Rodrigo's "The Rose Song."

"This 11 year old (11,000 year old soul) blows me away. @oliviarodrigo" Pink added in the caption.

Willow's performance not only garnered rave reviews from her mom, but also from other notable singers including Mandy Moore and Chrissy Metz.

"Holy cow!!! What a voice! What composure. Superstar," Moore commented, while Metz wrote: "Wow 🥹❤️🥹."