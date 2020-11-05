When Pink asked her daughter what she wishes for people, Willow responded, "Peace"

Pink's Daughter Willow, 9, Says She Wants Joe Biden to Win the Election: 'He's Good'

The "So What" songstress, 41, asked her daughter who she wants to win the election — which has yet to produce a winner between Biden, 77, and Donald Trump — in a sweet Instagram video the singer shared on Wednesday.

"Joe Biden, cause he's good," Willow responded with a smile.

Pink, who shares Willow and son Jameson Moon, 3, with husband Carey Hart, shared her own hopes for the election outcome. "I hope that no matter who wins the election, that we can all figure out a way to be nicer to each other," she said. "That's what I hope."

"Do you think that's fair? Do you think people should learn how to disagree and still be kind?" Pink asked her daughter, who nodded in response. "That's what I wish," the mom of two said.

The Grammy winner went on to ask Willow to share her "biggest wish right now." And Willow responded, "Well, my biggest wish is to go to Hogwarts," much to the amusement of her mom.

"What do you wish for people?" Pink asked, to which her daughter sweetly said, "Peace."

Many of Pink's followers complimented the mother-daughter exchange in the comments section of her post. Jennifer Garner wrote, "Thank you for this bit of sweetness. ♥️."

"Yesss love to ALL... also count me in for Hogwarts 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼," said Julianne Hough.

Back in April, Pink revealed that the family of four went through a scare when she and Jameson both contracted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), while Willow and Hart, 45, were completely healthy.

"This is the scariest thing I've ever been through in my whole life," the singer said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show through tears. "It really is just a roller coaster."

"At one point I was crying, praying and I realized how ridiculous I sounded," she said. "I thought they told us our kids would be okay. We were told that our kids were going to be okay!"