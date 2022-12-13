Watch Pink's Daughter Impressively Sing an Olivia Rodrigo Song in Her First Recital: 'Nailed It'

Pink has a mini-me singer in her midst!

On Tuesday, the star and mother of two shared an impressive video on Instagram of 11-year-old daughter Willow performing in her first voice recital.

"So proud of this girl [first recital] nailed it," the "Raise Your Glass" artist, 43, wrote alongside a video of Willow's entire performance of Olivia Rodrigo's "The Rose Song."

"This 11 year old (11,000 year old soul) blows me away. @oliviarodrigo" Pink added in the caption.

Willow's performance not only garnered rave reviews from her mom, but also from other notable singers including Mandy Moore and Chrissy Metz.

"Holy cow!!! What a voice! What composure. Superstar," Moore commented, while Metz wrote: "Wow 🥹❤️🥹."

While it may have been her first recital, Willow revealed her singing talent on a larger stage a few years ago.

In a video shared by Atlantic Records in 2018, Pink and husband Carey Hart's daughter, then 7, sang her heart out in her rendition of "A Million Dreams (Reprise)" during a recording session for The Greatest Showman: Reimagined, a tribute album for the hugely popular Hugh Jackman-led 2017 musical film.

In the video, the duo's adorable collaboration — and Willow's sweet voice — were in perfect sync, and Pink praised the producers at the time for allowing them to make the recording.

The "Just Like Fire" singer revealed to them that she "grew up listening to Annie" and that no other musical has touched her in the same way since.

"And to have [Willow] finally have something like this [is amazing]," she said at the time. "You made our favorite movie ever."

Pink and Carey Hart with their kids Willow and Jameson. Jerod Harris/Getty

Pink and Willow also released their feel-good duet "Cover Me in Sunshine" in February last year. The singer, who also shares 5-year-old son Jameson with Hart, told PEOPLE that music has been a source of happiness for the mom and daughter throughout their challenging 2020, and so they worked on the song together to spread joy.

"Willow and I find comfort in music, so we're putting this song out for no other reason than that we hope it brings you sweetness, sunshine and comfort too," the star said.