Pink's Daughter Sports 'Punk Rock Princess' Hair After Disney's Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique Visit

Willow Sage and Jameson Moon are one cute Disney duo!

Pink‘s kids went all out on their ensembles during a visit to one of the company’s theme parks recently, donning their best character looks as they posed for a photo in front of the castle along Main Street, U.S.A.

While Jameson, 3, looked ready to wrangle some cattle as Toy Story‘s Sheriff Woody, big sister Willow, 8½, opted for a classic Cinderella gown with her hair tied up into an elegant topknot. She added a bit of edge with a thick black choker necklace, smiling as she leaned down for the picture with her brother.

“Proud Mama. 🥰,” Pink, 40, captioned the sweet sibling image, joking of Willow, “Why does she look like she works there though? She legit looks like she’s being paid for this photo #ilovedisney.”

Another snapshot posted to the singer’s Instagram account gave a close-up of her daughter’s final look after visiting the park’s children’s salon Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique — complete with the side of her head shaved!

“Bibbity Bobbity Boo. #mypunkrockprincess,” Pink wrote in the caption.

Just like her mama, Willow hasn’t been afraid to experiment with her hair over recent years, even aside from her September shave job (after which proud dad Carey Hart raved, “Loving my punk rock daughter”).

In summer 2018, she debuted purple hair during her famous mom’s Los Angeles Beautiful Trauma show, and previously rocked pink tresses.

Willow sported yet another color this past August, with Pink sharing a photo of her little girl’s blue dye job in solidarity with Jessica Simpson. (Simpson, 39, received backlash for letting her 7½-year-old daughter Maxwell “Maxi” Drew dye the ends of her hair purple.)

The photo showed Pink — who has been vocal in the past about what she calls the “parenting police” — completing the dye job herself, as well as a close-up of her daughter’s new blue ‘do. The mother of two added several hashtags to the post, including “#bluehairdontcare” and “#getyourownkids.”

The pictures from the family’s magical Disney trip come almost a month after Pink and husband Hart, 44, celebrated their younger child’s third birthday with sweet tributes on Instagram.

“You and willow have been bickering all morning, and I wouldn’t have it any other way,” the “So What” singer wrote on Instagram to accompany a photo series of Jameson. “You bring so much light to the world, my boy. Thank you. Happy birthday 🎂”

Hart also shared an Instagram tribute for his son’s big day, writing, “Happy 3rd b day to my lil Meatball!!! You are such an amazing kid, and I love you so much. You are a constant crack up, and [I] enjoy every moment with you.”

“Enjoy your day lil man,” the father of two concluded.