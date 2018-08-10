Pink Shares Selfie with Daughter Willow Ahead of Her Return to the Stage Following Health Scare

Pink is on the mend.

Following a health battle that led her to cancel a series of concerts in Australia, the pop superstar shared a glowing selfie of herself and her 7-year-old daughter Willow Sage, captioning it with four simple red-heart emojis.

Friday’s sweet photo comes two days after Pink, 38, shared with her fans that she had been “rushed to the hospital in excruciating pain” on Monday after initially “planning on going ahead” with her Sydney show that night.

“I was discharged from hospital last night, and am following doctors orders of liquids and rest,” Pink, who is currently on her Beautiful Trauma World Tour, explained Wednesday. “A lot of you know how physical my shows are, and that I don’t just stand in front a microphone and sing. I flip, dance, fly, harness, silk, and scream my way through a total s— show of awesomeness (no pun intended).”

“Therefore, I need to be physically healthy and well in order to perform this show,” added the “What About Us” singer, thanking the staff at St. Vincent’s Hospital for the care they provided in helping her overcome a gastric virus. “I think all of you deserve the full show and me at my best.”

It’s been a rough trip Down Under for the star, who will hit the stage again this Saturday. After canceling her first show because of an upper respiratory infection, Pink was snapped by paparazzi at Byron Bay beach with Willow and son Jameson Moon, 19 months.

The photos made some onlookers question whether she was actually ill but Pink clapped back on social media, revealing that the Byron Bay outing had been planned since last year.

She explained, “This time, what these parasite paparazzi don’t show you, is two doctor visits in Byron on two consecutive days, antibiotics, steroids, Vick’s, nose spray, throat spray, more steroids, NyQuil, a screaming baby in the middle of the night, every night, while mama gives him warm baths and tells her daughter everything is fine.”

In a sneak peek at an upcoming episode of Reese Witherspoon‘s new series from AT&T Shine on with Reese last month, Pink opened up about what it’s like to take her children on tour with her.

“Going on tour with children is really tricky. It’s exhausting. It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done,” remarked the singer. “But I’m very, very fortunate that I get to bring my kids with me and that I get to integrate them into my [work] life.”