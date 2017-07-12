Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Mommy-daughter twinning is in bloom with these summer-perfect pieces by Tysa

Mommy and Mini Must-Haves! Pink and Daughter Willow Go All Out Matching in Floral - and We Have the Details

Pink is known for her independent spirit, but she’s not above twinning — when it involves her adorable 6-year-old daughter Willow Sage, that is.

“We❤️you Tysa #matchymatchy #ilovethatshewillstillletmedothis,” Pink captioned the shot, in which Willow’s arms are wrapped around her mom’s middle.

Love Pink and Willow’s look but want to go for something a little more wallet-friendly? Check out the flower-powered options for mom and mini below!

Shop It! Women’s Bohemian Skirt with Elastic Waist in Navy ($19), amazon.com

Shop It! Women’sSoprano High/Low Wrap Skirt in Black Floral ($49), nordstrom.com

Shop It! Jessica Simpson Girls’ Off-The-Shoulder Jumpsuit ($25), macys.com

