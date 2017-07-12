Mommy and Mini Must-Haves! Pink and Daughter Willow Go All Out Matching in Floral - and We Have the Details
Mommy-daughter twinning is in bloom with these summer-perfect pieces by Tysa
Pink is known for her independent spirit, but she’s not above twinning — when it involves her adorable 6-year-old daughter Willow Sage, that is.
The singer shared a cute snap to Instagram Tuesday, showing herself and Willow rocking coordinating floral-printed duds by designer Tysa. Pink, 37, is wearing the brand’s Wrap Skirt in Rise ($196), while her little girl opts for the Mini Sonoma Playsuit in Rise ($65).
“We❤️you Tysa #matchymatchy #ilovethatshewillstillletmedothis,” Pink captioned the shot, in which Willow’s arms are wrapped around her mom’s middle.
Love Pink and Willow’s look but want to go for something a little more wallet-friendly? Check out the flower-powered options for mom and mini below!
Shop It! Women’s Bohemian Skirt with Elastic Waist in Navy ($19), amazon.com
Shop It! Women’sSoprano High/Low Wrap Skirt in Black Floral ($49), nordstrom.com
Shop It! Jessica Simpson Girls’ Off-The-Shoulder Jumpsuit ($25), macys.com
Shop It! H&M Girls’ Floral Jumpsuit ($15), hm.com