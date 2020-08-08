Pink's Mini-Me! Singer and Daughter Willow, 9, Are Look-Alikes in Cute Selfie: 'My Baby Girl'
Pink also shares son Jameson Moon, 3, with husband Carey Hart
Like mother, like daughter!
Pink shared an adorable selfie Friday with her 9-year-old daughter Willow Sage.
"My baby girl 🥰" the singer, 40, wrote in the caption for the photo, in which Willow looks strikingly similar to her mom.
In the sweet snapshot, Pink wears a white scarf around her head paired with red lipstick, while Willow sports a striped one-piece bathing suit and stud earrings.
Willow and little brother Jameson Moon, 3, recently crashed their mom's at-home workout session to hilarious results. The "So What" singer shares Willow and Jameson with husband Carey Hart. The couple tied the knot in January 2006.
Hart, 44, shared a tribute to Willow in June to celebrate her 9th birthday.
"My sweet daughter willow. Where do I start," Hart wrote on Instagram. "You have shown me what love of a child is all about. You changed my life from the moment your mama was pregnant. I always wanted to be a father and thank you for choosing me as your papa. You impress me everyday you walk this planet."
"You are smart, thoughtful, compassionate, full of piss and vinegar, physical, and a lil s—!!!!" he joked. "One of the biggest joys I have with you is watching you grow into your own independent person each day that passes. You are gonna change the world one day, munchkin. I could not [be] more proud and in love with you."
"Have a great 9th birthday," Hart concluded, adding with a sweet shout-out to his wife: "Thank you mama @pink for cooking a good one."
Back in April, Pink revealed that the family went through a scare in March when she and Jameson both contracted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
“This is the scariest thing I’ve ever been through in my whole life,” the "Raise Your Glass" singer said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show through tears. “It really is just a roller coaster.”
“At one point I was crying, praying and I realized how ridiculous I sounded,” she said. “I thought they told us our kids would be okay. We were told that our kids were going to be okay!”
While she and Jameson have since recovered from the contagious respiratory virus, the musician said in May that "battling COVID-19 along with my 3-year-old son was the most physically and emotionally challenging experience I have gone through as a mother."