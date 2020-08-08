Pink's Mini-Me! Singer and Daughter Willow, 9, Are Look-Alikes in Cute Selfie: 'My Baby Girl'

Like mother, like daughter!

Pink shared an adorable selfie Friday with her 9-year-old daughter Willow Sage.

"My baby girl 🥰" the singer, 40, wrote in the caption for the photo, in which Willow looks strikingly similar to her mom.

In the sweet snapshot, Pink wears a white scarf around her head paired with red lipstick, while Willow sports a striped one-piece bathing suit and stud earrings.

Willow and little brother Jameson Moon, 3, recently crashed their mom's at-home workout session to hilarious results. The "So What" singer shares Willow and Jameson with husband Carey Hart. The couple tied the knot in January 2006.

Hart, 44, shared a tribute to Willow in June to celebrate her 9th birthday.

"My sweet daughter willow. Where do I start," Hart wrote on Instagram. "You have shown me what love of a child is all about. You changed my life from the moment your mama was pregnant. I always wanted to be a father and thank you for choosing me as your papa. You impress me everyday you walk this planet."

"You are smart, thoughtful, compassionate, full of piss and vinegar, physical, and a lil s—!!!!" he joked. "One of the biggest joys I have with you is watching you grow into your own independent person each day that passes. You are gonna change the world one day, munchkin. I could not [be] more proud and in love with you."

"Have a great 9th birthday," Hart concluded, adding with a sweet shout-out to his wife: "Thank you mama @pink for cooking a good one."

Back in April, Pink revealed that the family went through a scare in March when she and Jameson both contracted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

“This is the scariest thing I’ve ever been through in my whole life,” the "Raise Your Glass" singer said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show through tears. “It really is just a roller coaster.”

“At one point I was crying, praying and I realized how ridiculous I sounded,” she said. “I thought they told us our kids would be okay. We were told that our kids were going to be okay!”