Spotted: Pink and Willow - City Slickers

Pink takes time off from filming her acting debut in New York on Friday to stroll around the city with 4-month-old daughter Willow Sage and husband Carey Hart.

Updated December 02, 2020 02:32 PM
“[Willow’s] been amazing. Everyone gives you this terrifying picture of no sleep at all, bickering which leads to divorce … they made it sound like waterboarding,” the singer, 32, tells PEOPLE.

“It’s not that bad! I think I’ve cried more than she has and that’s just because I’m emotional and a little nuts.”

