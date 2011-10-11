Spotted: Pink and Willow - City Slickers

Pink takes time off from filming her acting debut in New York on Friday to stroll around the city with 4-month-old daughter Willow Sage and husband Carey Hart.

Get the potty started!

Pink takes time off from filming her acting debut in New York on Friday to stroll around the city with 4-month-old daughter Willow Sage and husband Carey Hart.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“[Willow’s] been amazing. Everyone gives you this terrifying picture of no sleep at all, bickering which leads to divorce … they made it sound like waterboarding,” the singer, 32, tells PEOPLE.

“It’s not that bad! I think I’ve cried more than she has and that’s just because I’m emotional and a little nuts.”