Musician in the Making! See Pink's Daughter Record Song for The Greatest Showman Tribute Album

Willow Sage might soon have her name in lights right next to her mom’s!

In a video shared by Atlantic Records on Wednesday, Pink and husband Carey Hart‘s 7-year-old daughter sings her heart out in her rendition of “A Million Dreams (Reprise)” during a recording session for The Greatest Showman: Reimagined, a tribute album for the hugely popular Hugh Jackman-led 2017 musical film.

Before taking her daughter through the song (originally sung by Jackman’s onscreen daughters in the movie), Pink has a silly and sweet chat with Willow, giving her props for being a positive impact on her mom’s life.

“I think you’re fun,” says the 39-year-old pop star, replying when her daughter asks why, ” ‘Cause you’re fun. I’m glad I had you.”

Pink and daughter Willow Atlantic Records

Before launching into her own recording of “A Million Dreams,” Pink expressed gratitude to director Michael Gracey and songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul for allowing her and Willow to be part of the album.

The “Just Like Fire” singer revealed that she “grew up listening to Annie” and that no other musical has touched her in the same way since.

“And to have [Willow] finally have something like this [is amazing],” she explained. “You made our favorite movie ever.”

Pink and Hart, 43, recently brought Willow and her little brother Jameson Moon, 21 months, on the road for the musician’s Beautiful Trauma Tour, where she had a blast watching her mom’s shows, roller-skating around her rehearsal spaces and experimenting with her hair and makeup.

“Willz make up for the St. Louis show 😂,” Hart captioned a memorable shot of his daughter rocking a full face of various colors including yellow and blue under her eyes, bright-pink lipstick, blush and tons of glitter.

The Greatest Showman: Reimagined — also featuring the vocals of Kelly Clarkson, Panic! at the Disco, Zac Brown Band and more — will be available Nov. 16.