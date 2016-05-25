Pink Says Her Daughter Hates Her Singing: 'I'm Like, "I Had a No. 1 Hit When You Were in My Belly" '

Pink is a three-time Grammy winner, but that doesn’t mean she’s without critics – even in her own family.

The “Just Like Fire” singer told Good Morning America Wednesday that her daughter Willow Sage, 4½, isn’t a fan of her singing.

“She finds my singing distracting,” Pink says. “When she was 2, she was, ‘Shh, Mama, terrible voice.’ ”

Pink didn’t take the critique lightly: “First of all, who taught you the word ‘terrible?’ I’m like, ‘I had a No. 1 when you were in my belly!’ ”

It seems, however, Willow has grown to love her mother’s talent – she even appeared in the star’s “Just Like Fire” music video.

“I know everybody with kids says this — that their kid is their barometer of cool — but Willow tells me which songs of mine she likes and the way she does that is she just starts singing them after one listen,” Pink, 36, previously told PEOPLE.

The star told Good Morning America that she loves being a mother, noting, “I made a choice a long time ago that I was going to have a successful family and that is my absolute No. 1 goal in life.”

And is she hoping to grow that family? Maybe.

“I feel like I have two kids right now, I would like a third,” she jokes. “No, I want to say that Carey Hart is an awesome husband and a really good dad, but also like a second child.”

Pink notes that she’s even “absolutely” open to adoption or whatever life brings.