Pink's Daughter, 7, Has 'First ER Trip' After 'Monkey Bars from Hell': 'She Is Tough as Nails'

Pink and husband Carey Hart couldn’t be prouder of their daughter after a frightening parenting experience.

The singer revealed Tuesday that her older child Willow Sage, 7, was admitted to the emergency room recently after a scary playground fall.

“Monkey bars from hell. ER convos with my soulchild. #shesfine Her fav part of all of this is that she doesn’t have to do her chores,” Pink, 39, captioned a mother-daughter photo from the hospital.

“Willz [had] her first ER trip today due to a crash and burn on the monkey bars. She is tough as nails and left w/ a sprain. #ProudPapa #BubbleWrapYourKids,” Hart wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Willow with her arm in a sling.

“She’s a Hart,” a fan commented, to which the 43-year-old father of two and former motocross racer replied, “Haaa yeah she is.”

Willow’s trip to the ER comes over two months after her famous parents revealed that their son Jameson Moon, 22 months, had hand, foot, and mouth disease.

In late August, while on the road for Pink’s Beautiful Trauma Tour, the family of four was dealing with their ailing health.

“Wanna know how glamorous tour can be? Jameson has hand, foot, and mouth; and willow has a 102 temp. Both kids laid up and mama @pink still has to push through and do shows,” Hart shared on Instagram.

Pink and Carey Hart with their kids Carey Hart/Instagram

Earlier that same month, in addition to both of her kids getting sick, Pink caught an upper respiratory infection and was forced to cancel four of her Sydney concerts. She was even “rushed to the hospital in excruciating pain” to treat a gastric virus.

The singer said that she’d return to the stage on Aug. 11 and that the postponed performances would be rescheduled. In the coming days, she said, “I will be drinking green tea, and spending time with my kids.”

“That’s a warning to paparazzi, you might actually see me walking upright outside of my hotel room cage with two little children, and another warning: I might even smile,” Pink continued. “Not too much, though. I’ll try to control the smiling.”