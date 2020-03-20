Pink's Daughter Gives Carey Hart a Dramatic New Hairdo While Social Distancing: 'We've Lost It'

Pink is continuing to find new activities to keep her kids busy while social distancing — even if that means sacrificing her husband’s hair.

On Thursday, the “Walk Me Home” singer, 40, shared a video of her family’s latest at-home activity: letting her 8-year-old daughter, Willow Sage, give dad Carey Hart an interesting haircut.

“We’ve lost it. But we’re together! AT HOME,” the artist captioned the post, reminding her followers that her family is social distancing amid the coronavirus.

In a photo and video shared on Instagram, Hart is seen shirtless and sitting in a patio chair as he waits for his haircut.

Willow — whose arm is only pictured in the video — then begins to buzz Hart’s hair, starting from the center of his head.

“Quarantine…we’re going Full Metal Jacket people,” the mom of two said from behind the camera.

She quipped, “When you can’t get to a barber, you just get rid of it.”

Hart, 44, continued to shave the rest of his head as his daughter chimed in, “You look crazy.”

Hart also shared a video of his before-and-after haircut to Instagram, telling his followers to “send help.”

“I’m losing it!!! #FullMetalQuarantine,” he wrote.

The mother of two — who shares Willow and son Jameson Moon, 3, with husband Hart — has been vocal about the importance of social distancing on her social media over the past week.

On Monday, the singer shared a schedule she and Willow created for their family as they isolate in their home. In two videos shared on her Instagram, Pink opened up about the big change, telling fans, “We’re sending our love from home.”

“I wanted to share something really cool a friend sent to me,” she said, before panning the camera over to show a homemade itinerary handprinted on colorful pieces of paper hanging on her kitchen wall. “It’s how to make a schedule for your family.”

Pink then went into detail about her kids’ schedules at home, which includes everything from study time to an hour set aside each day for “afternoon fresh air.”

“We wake up before 9 and then we go on our morning walk if we can, yoga if it’s raining,” Pink shared.

Pink’s kids have “academic time” for an hour following their walk, during which “NO ELECTRONICS” are permitted, according to the schedule. Willow and Jameson then enjoy an hour of “creative time” — which can be anything from “Legos, drawing, crafts, knit, color, music, bake” — before heading to lunch at noon.

In the video, Pink also asked fans for book recommendations because the one she’s currently reading is “a little too depressing for quarantine.”

She ended the clip by urging fans to practice social distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus amid the global health crisis.

“If you can, stay home,” she encouraged. “No playdates. Just stay home.”

Social distancing has been embraced by cities and states across the country, many of which have closed bars, music venues and movie theaters as a means of keeping people from gathering in large crowds.

