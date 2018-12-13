Pink Claps Back After Fan Attacks Husband Carey Hart's Parenting Style: 'Are You a Perfect Parent?'

Pink had an epic response to a fan who criticized her husband Carey Hart‘s parenting.

On Thursday, the singer, 39, shared an adorable photo of her son Jameson Moon, who turns 2 on Dec. 26, with melted chocolate on his face and hands. “Chocolate is good for babies right? Help me Instagram, we can’t possibly parent without you,” Pink captioned on Instagram.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

While the Grammy winner appeared to be joking, one fan did not take her caption lightly, instead calling out Hart and how he raises son Jameson as well as 7½-year-old daughter Willow Sage.

“Sarcasm I love as I am too but with your husband being in the spotlight so often with his complete lack of regard for proper care or concern at times with your kids, this comment isn’t funny, albeit Jameson is adorable,” the fan wrote in the comments section. “I love your music, your kids are beautiful but your husband, I’m sorry, lacks the responsibility your kids need in his care. I know, hit your fave button. I’ll miss your posts.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Pink/Instagram

RELATED: Pink & Carey Hart’s Sweetest Family Pics

Pink fired back in the comments section. “You sound well informed on the performance of my husband as a father,” she wrote.

“Answer me this: how often have you watched him parent? Do you know my children? Are you aware of their development? Even better: what are your credentials in parenting expertise? Are you a perfect parent? S–t, are you even a parent? A psychologist? A teacher?” she continued.

“These are bold statements from a social media spectator. I won’t even unfollow you. It’s not worth the trouble. You sound like a person that could learn something by looking at all of this,” Pink said, adding, “God bless your perfect path. I have no interest in that myself. However, do check in from time to time to let us all know what other teachings you may have for us, oh perfect f—ing stranger.”

RELATED: Pink’s Badass Guide to Conquering Life, Love & Everything in Between

Carey Hart/Instagram

The parents of two have had their fair share of mommy and daddy shamers.

Just days prior, Hart clapped back at online followers who condemned the father of two for posting a photo of Jameson riding a dirt bike before age 2.

“Nice eye protection for the kid,” one person wrote sarcastically, noting that Jameson’s face was not masked in the picture. “Move along,” Hart replied.

In addition to her parenting style, Pink previously slammed a ‘troll’ who insulted her appearance, telling the star she looked “so old that should be named Purple instead.”

RELATED VIDEO: Why Pink Has No Problem Taking On Her Haters: ‘Certain Things Push My Buttons’

“You must be from L.A.,” Pink wrote on Twitter. “Well, there are a few people left in the world that choose to age naturally. And I’ve earned every f—ing minute of my 38 years. How you lookin’ though? ‘Cause I never heard of ya ’til you put my name in your mouth. I shall call you little purple troll.”

After her initial response, she then sent a tweet making her stance on aging clear once and for all.

“I am of the mindset that it’s a blessing to grow old — that if your face has lines around your eyes and mouth it means you’ve laughed a lot,” she explained. “I pray I look older in 10 years, ’cause that will mean I’m alive.”