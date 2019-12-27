Pink Celebrates Son Jameson's 3rd Birthday: ‘You Bring So Much Light to the World’

Happy birthday, Jameson Moon!

Pink is celebrating her son’s third birthday with a sweet tribute on Instagram — and keeping it real in the process.

“You and willow have been bickering all morning, and I wouldn’t have it any other way,” the “So What” singer wrote on the social media platform.

The 40-year-old singer then lovingly added, “You bring so much light to the world, my boy. Thank you. Happy birthday 🎂”

Pink and husband Carey Hart welcomed Jameson in December 2016. The couple are also parents to daughter Willow Sage, 8½.

Hart also shared an Instagram tribute for his son’s big day, writing, “Happy 3rd b day to my lil Meatball!!! You are such an amazing kid, and I love you so much. You are a constant crack up, and enjoy every moment with you. Enjoy your day lil man.”

The “Raise Your Glass” singer regularly brings her family on her public outings and was joined on the red carpet at the 2019 CMA Awards by Hart and their two kids last month.

At the event, where she performed her duet with Chris Stapleton, “Love Me Anyway,” she revealed to Entertainment Tonight that she plans to take a step back from music to focus on her family.

“We did two and a half years of [music], and Willow’s back in school now. Jameson’s going to start pre-school soon. It’s kind of the year of the family,” she told the outlet. “And Carey has a lot going on as well. He’s super supportive, he follows me around the world and now it’s his turn.”

Image zoom Pink, Jameson Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

The musician isn’t one to shy away from sharing her thoughts on parenting in the spotlight and opened up to Billboard last month about the difficulties of bringing family along with her on tour, saying it feels “f—— impossible at times.”

“There have been many times when I have been sitting in the corner of arena bathrooms crying,” she said, adding that she knew it was time to take a break from tour when her daughter started asking to go home.

“The last couple of months, Willow was over it,” she said. “She wants to be home and do BMX and swim team and gymnastics and all the s— that an 8-year-old wants to do. So she was asking to go home, and that’s when I knew: From here on out, it changes.”

She mentioned the break from music on the red carpet of the People’s Choice Awards, to which her family also accompanied her, saying, “It’s time to do something else for a minute.”