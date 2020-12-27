"I feel lucky everyday to witness you and be your Mama," Pink wrote in a birthday message to son Jameson Moon

Pink Celebrates Son Jameson's 4th Birthday with Loving Tribute: 'I Am in Awe of You'

Jameson Moon is another year older!

Pink shared a loving tribute to her son while celebrating his 4th birthday over the weekend, 10 months after revealing that both she and her son had battled COVID-19.

“Superheroes. They go all over the world making it a better place. They shine their light and spread joy,” the singer, 41, wrote. “There isn’t a room that this little boy has ever walked into that he didn’t leave lighter and more joyful.”

“I am in awe of you, Jameson Moon, and I feel lucky everyday to witness you and be your Mama. Thank you for making us better and always reminding us to smile,” she added. “Happy birthday buddy.”

In addition to the moving message, Pink also shared a few glimpses of how her family celebrated Jameson’s big day.

For the superhero-themed party, the singer and husband Carey Hart decorated their home with a comic book-style banner and tablecloth, as well as some balloons with the Incredible Hulk printed on them.

Meanwhile, the birthday boy dressed up like Darth Vader, and posed for some silly photo with both his mama, as well as his older sister Willow Sage, 9.

Just hours earlier, the mom of two also shared a festive Christmas image of her kids.

“From me and my family to you, and yours.... I wish you deep healing breaths and joy in your heart. Something yummy to eat or giggle about,” she wrote. “Happiest possible holidays to each and everyone of you. Here’s to a healthy, safe, and healing new year.”

Pink recently opened up about her difficult year as she revealed that in addition to battling coronavirus and getting a staph infection, she had recently fractured her ankle.

“As if surviving covid wasn’t enough for this poop sandwich of a year!” she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of herself giving a thumbs up while receiving medical treatment.

“Well, I got my stitches out from drying that wine glass, that went well. Then I recovered from my very first staph infection for no reason (cry for help?) (right knee was lonely?) so I thought I’d fracture my ankle!” she continued, jokingly adding, “Later tonight I’m gonna climb inside a raw chicken and see if I can’t check out what salmonella’s like! 2020 is the gift that keeps on giving.”

The singer went on to reveal that she injured herself while trying to get into the holiday spirit.